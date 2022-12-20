Saracens duo Clarey and Lozowski both banned after battle of Lyon

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sinckler: 'I knew the cameras were there. I just wanted the attention'

2

Watch - Multiple red cards as London derby boils over

3

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job

4

Ex-England winger Marland Yarde has signed for a Top 14 club

5

NRL salary cap outstrips Gallagher Premiership for first time

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Finn Russell: Life-altering Bath gold must come with silverware

Finn Russell will earn life-altering money at Bath, but the silverware he seeks would be truly defining.

RugbyPass+ Home

Rugby World Cup 2021 News

Parliament, a concert and a food festival scheduled for Black Ferns' victory tour

Ruahei Demant and Ardie Savea recognised as NZ's best at annual awards

'I thought that they were joking': Demant reflects on shock captaincy call-up and World Cup

More RWC21 More News

Trending Video

France are everyone's boogey-monster | Rugby Roots

Ireland wing James Lowe projects France as the team to beat at the Rugby World Cup 2023, praising the team's halves combination, youth and physicality.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job
c
chris 7 hours ago

It was a mistake to sack Eddie. They will do well under Borthwick but they won't win the RWC. Could Eddie have won this time around? Probably not considering the competition. But he had a long term vision that was just starting to come together. Squidge Rugby's YouTube analysis of this is really interesting. Too bad English management weren't paing attention. If Steve Hanson is surprised, it probably wasn't a good choice.

Go to comments More News
Cut the rhetoric, Australia and NZ can't live without one another
F
Francisco 14 hours ago

Movement is demonstrated by walking. Excellent approach to this vital issue for the health of rugby in the southern hemisphere.

Go to comments More News
Saracens

Saracens duo Clarey and Lozowski both banned after battle of Lyon

By Liam Heagney
Saracens' Alex Lozowski (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saracens have paid a disciplinary hearing price for last Saturday’s battling Heineken Champions Cup win in Lyon as the red-carded Alec Clarey and the cited Alex Lozowski have both been banned. Sub prop Clarey will miss his club’s next three matches, starting with this Friday’s Gallagher Premiership trip to London Irish. That is a game that Lozowski will also miss following his one-match ban for striking.

ADVERTISEMENT

An EPCR statement read: “Saracens prop Alec Clarey, has been suspended for three weeks following an independent disciplinary hearing arising from his club’s round two match at Lyon. Clarey was sent off by referee Frank Murphy in the 66th minute for tackling Lyon replacement back row Arno Botha, in a dangerous manner in contravention of law 9.13.

“A committee comprising Tommy Dalton (Ireland, chair), Achille Reali (Italy) and Jonathan Walters (Wales) considered video imagery of the incident and heard submissions from Clarey, who accepted the red card decision, from Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall, from Saracens team manager Warrick Lang, and from EPCR disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“The committee upheld the red card decision, finding that Clarey had tackled Botha in a dangerous manner. It determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Due to the player’s clear disciplinary record and his guilty plea, it was decided to grant him the full 50 per cent mitigation and the committee reduced the sanction by three weeks before imposing a three-week suspension. Clarey is free to play on Monday, January 9. However, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby coaching intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, January 2.

Related

'I don't speak to anyone at Saracens… they didn't make the effort'

The rugby life can be amazingly rewarding and unexpected. Take Joel Kpoku.

Read Now

“Saracens centre Alex Lozowski has been suspended for one week. He was cited by the match citing commissioner Ciaran Scally (Ireland) for striking Lyon back row Theo William with his hand or arm in the 41st minute in contravention of law 9.12.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The disciplinary committee upheld the citing complaint, finding that Lozowski’s strike had warranted a red card. It determined that the offending was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and two weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Due to the player’s good disciplinary record and his guilty plea, it was decided to grant him the full 50 per cent mitigation and the committee reduced the sanction by one week before imposing a one-week suspension. Lozowski is free to play on Monday, December 26.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Latest World Rugby law directives include shot clock from January 1 Latest World Rugby law directives include shot clock from January 1
Search