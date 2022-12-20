Saracens duo Clarey and Lozowski both banned after battle of Lyon

Saracens have paid a disciplinary hearing price for last Saturday’s battling Heineken Champions Cup win in Lyon as the red-carded Alec Clarey and the cited Alex Lozowski have both been banned. Sub prop Clarey will miss his club’s next three matches, starting with this Friday’s Gallagher Premiership trip to London Irish. That is a game that Lozowski will also miss following his one-match ban for striking.

An EPCR statement read: “Saracens prop Alec Clarey, has been suspended for three weeks following an independent disciplinary hearing arising from his club’s round two match at Lyon. Clarey was sent off by referee Frank Murphy in the 66th minute for tackling Lyon replacement back row Arno Botha, in a dangerous manner in contravention of law 9.13.

“A committee comprising Tommy Dalton (Ireland, chair), Achille Reali (Italy) and Jonathan Walters (Wales) considered video imagery of the incident and heard submissions from Clarey, who accepted the red card decision, from Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall, from Saracens team manager Warrick Lang, and from EPCR disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan.

“The committee upheld the red card decision, finding that Clarey had tackled Botha in a dangerous manner. It determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Due to the player’s clear disciplinary record and his guilty plea, it was decided to grant him the full 50 per cent mitigation and the committee reduced the sanction by three weeks before imposing a three-week suspension. Clarey is free to play on Monday, January 9. However, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby coaching intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, January 2.

“Saracens centre Alex Lozowski has been suspended for one week. He was cited by the match citing commissioner Ciaran Scally (Ireland) for striking Lyon back row Theo William with his hand or arm in the 41st minute in contravention of law 9.12.

“The disciplinary committee upheld the citing complaint, finding that Lozowski’s strike had warranted a red card. It determined that the offending was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and two weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Due to the player’s good disciplinary record and his guilty plea, it was decided to grant him the full 50 per cent mitigation and the committee reduced the sanction by one week before imposing a one-week suspension. Lozowski is free to play on Monday, December 26.”