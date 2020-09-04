5:21am, 04 September 2020

Saracens have secured the loan signing of Robin Hislop until the end of the 2019/20 season. The loosehead prop joins from Championship outfit Doncaster Knights as front row cover for Eroni Mawi and Ralph Adams-Hale.

Scotland-born, Hislop came through at Edinburgh and had a spell with Rotherham Titans prior to his switch to Doncaster. A statement from Saracens read: “The club would like to thank Doncaster for allowing Robin to join on loan.”

Despite their automatic relegation for repeated breaches of the salary cap, Saracens have been one of the form teams during the post-lockdown Premiership restart, their 16 points haul from four matches second only to league leaders Exeter who have managed to gain 18 points.

Following a narrow defeat Bristol in their first match back, Saracens have since beaten Harlequins, Gloucester and London Irish. They now face Wasps, Sale and Exeter in the coming week before they switch their attention to the defence of the Heineken Champions Cup and the September 19 trip to Dublin to face Leinster.

Speaking after the Bank Holiday Monday win over Irish, Brad Barritt said: “We always knew this period was getting ourselves into the best position for the big game for us which is Leinster in a few weeks.

“We know there is still lots to work on and there were pleasing bits today. We are yet to marry up a full performance, but the telling signs are the squad is coming together nicely.”

Jamie George added: “We’re not overly pleased with where we’re at… we have got a lot of improving to do but we have certainly got the right mindset with that and the coaches are certainly driving it. We’re excited about the prospect of getting better.”

Saracens have been in fine scoring form in their recent wins, scoring 38, 36 and 40 points in their hat-trick of victories ahead of Saturday’s visit to Allianz Park by Wasps.

