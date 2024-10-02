Saracens and RFU nearing decision over coach's England appointment

Maro Itoje will miss Saracens’ upcoming Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter Chiefs, but his knee injury is “as minor as it gets”.

England lock Itoje was forced off a minute into the second half of Sarries’ 45-26 win over Sale Sharks on Saturday.

While the 29-year-old will be absent for Sunday’s visit of the Chiefs, the issue is not expected to affect his participation in his country’s autumn internationals, which begin against New Zealand on November 2.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said of Itoje: “He won’t be available for this weekend, he got a bang to the knee.

“There’s nothing structural at all, so it’s as minor as it gets really. A little bit of bruising and he’s just settling that down.

“It’s good. Just a bang and a bit of swelling, which will come down. We expect to have him available for the week after.”

McCall expects an imminent resolution on the future of Saracens’ general manager Phil Morrow.

Morrow has been linked with becoming England’s new head of strength and conditioning, replacing Aled Walters, who left to join Ireland.

“I think it’s still with the RFU (Rugby Football Union) and PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) clubs to make a decision, so hopefully we get that as soon as possible,” said McCall.

Asked if he anticipates a decision being made this week, McCall replied: “I think so.

“I wouldn’t know why it wouldn’t be because there’s nothing else to consider, they’re going to say yes or no, so I don’t know if it needs to delayed any longer.”