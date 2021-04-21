4:47am, 21 April 2021

The countdown to July’s British and Irish Lions Test series versus the world champions Springboks took another step forward on Wednesday with the unveiling of the jersey and the full kit that will be worn by Warren Gatland’s tour party in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gatland will name his 36-strong squad on May 6 and players who are in line for selection will have had their ears pricked by the launch of kit they will hope to be wearing. Double tour skipper Sam Warburton did the honours, the 2013 and 2017 captain modelling the latest design.

A Canterbury statement read: “With the Lions tour celebrating the best-of-the-best in British and Irish rugby, Canterbury’s new range of products gives fans the opportunity to show their support for the team, wherever they are watching from.

Kurtley Beale guests on the latest RugbyPass Offload with Simon Zebo and Ryan Wilson

“The brand new British and Irish Lions Test jersey is made from a recycled polyester blend fabric and is the most advanced Lions jersey to date. With Canterbury’s strongest ever neckline and its signature lightweight, breathable Vapodri+ fabric, the Test jersey has been expertly designed and is ready for the Lions to tackle the reigning world champions.

“The sleeve features the unique Lions graphic design, the pieces of which come together to represent all those who have helped the players to reach the highest level of the game and achieve their success, creating one distinctive image. When the players take to the field, they will do so wearing this reference of those parents, coaches and other supporters who helped them become the player they are today.

The New @canterburynz and Lions Test Jersey. All the innovation. All the passion. All the players and fans ?#MadeFromAll #LionsRugby — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) April 21, 2021

“To ensure that the 2021 Lions squad can step out on the pitch in South Africa with confidence that they are in the best kit possible, every element of the new Test jersey has been rigorously tested at all levels of rugby, ranging from grassroots to elite players and across the globe in different climates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alongside the Test jersey, Canterbury has also unveiled the Lions stealth pack, the first-ever collection of Lions products in an anthracite colourway. Featuring tonal branding for a more subtle off-duty look, the range is for fans after a more understated piece of training apparel. Alongside this, there is also an increased range of training and off-pitch product in the iconic Lions red to allow fans to recreate a sea of red on game day.”

Gatland said: “We know from our experience of the last tour that Canterbury kit is of the highest quality and this collection is no different. I know the players are going to love every single piece of the range and I would love to see as many fans as possible supporting the team and helping us to create a sea of red wherever they are cheering on from.”

Canterbury global head of sports marketing, Simon Rowe, added: “We know that this year’s Lions tour is going to be a series like no other, so it’s only right that we could offer a better product range for both players and fans than ever before. The new collection of products means fans can get ready for the tour by getting their hands on the exact same kit the players will be wearing on the pitch in South Africa.”

"Quite a weird accident…" – Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has been speaking on @TheRugbyPod about his recent injury setback https://t.co/hjZuvfoTFd — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 20, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT