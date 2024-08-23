Sam Underhill touch and go for start of Premiership season

England and Bath flanker Sam Underhill has undergone “a small ankle procedure” and is facing a race against time to be fit for the Premiership opener against Northampton at The Rec on 20 September.

Speaking at the club’s pre-season supporters’ day on Friday, attended by hundreds of fans, Bath’s Head of Rugby Johann van Graan gave an extensive lowdown on the squad’s bill of health, including an update on Underhill who had a fantastic season for club and country in 2023/24.

“We are looking after a few players that have come back from international rugby,” the South African confirmed. “Sam Underhill will be a few weeks away. We looked at his ankle, and he has had a small procedure on his ankle, so he’ll be back around the start of the season, no timeline on that.”

Injury-plagued cross-code winger Regan Grace faces a much longer wait to run out in the blue, black and white, however.

Grace injured his hamstring whilst playing for Wales against Queensland Reds this summer and needed surgery and van Graan anticipates that it could be three months before the former St Helens star is back.

“Regan got operated on and has started with his rehab. There is no specific timeframe but end of November/December would be potentially when he comes back,” he stated.

“I think the most important thing about Regan is he wants to get back quickly, he has a taste of international rugby, he has had a small bite for us against Gloucester and Leinster, and how good was he.

“So he is raring to be back and I an really looking forward to seeing regna play in a Bath jersey this season.”

Scotland international Cam Redpath’s recovery from shoulder surgery is going according to plan, and new signing Guy Pepper, the former Newcastle openside, is also progressing well.

Van Graan confirmed: “Cam is still a few weeks away but he is bang on par in terms of his recovery. Guy Pepper is in most of the training now so you’ll see him somewhere in the training block.”