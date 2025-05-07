Sale Sharks' Springbok contingent set to shrink next season

South Africa back-row Jean-Luc du Preez will leave Sale Sharks at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The 29-year-old has become a fan-favourite at the Salford Community Stadium since arriving with his twin, Dan, in 2019, and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

Sale have confirmed that he will leave to “pursue an opportunity abroad,” and although his next destination is yet to be confirmed, rumours from France suggest he could be heading for Bordeaux-Begles.

The 14-cap Springbok can still end his time in the north east with Sale sitting in third in the Gallagher Premiership and eyeing their second final in three years.

“Sale is a special place,” Jean-Luc said after his exit was confirmed. “A place where I am excited to go in and see the boys every day. A place that has given me and my family so much and most importantly, a place I now call home.

“It’s been one hell of a ride. I will genuinely miss the club and the people that have helped me grow on and off the field, I am grateful to everyone.

“To the fans, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for backing us through thick and thin, thank you for being our 24th man. I look forward to supporting this club from afar, I know you will go on to do great things.”

Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson added: “We understand the reasons for Jean-Luc leaving but we’re all gutted he’s leaving and everybody – not least his brothers – is going to miss him so much.

“I’ve only worked with him for four years but I’ve got so much love for him. It’s going to be so tough for everyone to say goodbye, but probably worst for Jean-Luc because he’s leaving a place, a club and a group of players who love him.”