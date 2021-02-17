1:39pm, 17 February 2021

After another cracking weekend of Six Nations action, Christina is joined on RugbyPass Offload – Episode 17 by Jamie Roberts and Ryan Wilson to review all the action.

We cover the Wales vs Scotland game and get the reaction to another Welsh win against 14 men. We also look at the England game against the Italians and whether the referee got things wrong. Jamie gives his take on whether Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton are still the answer for Ireland.

There is also lots more, including some RugbyPass Offload chat about the most intimidating players the lads have played with or against, their thoughts on the crocodile roll that ended Jack Willis’ tournament and an Australian is added to the show’s Tourist XV.

ISUZU unsung hero of the 2nd round of the Six Nations ? The RugbyPass Offload panel give us their players who they feel was key to their side in the second round of the Six Nations. #ad@Jamiehuwroberts @ryanwilson89 @ChristinaMahonx pic.twitter.com/GgSLw6ILtB — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 17, 2021