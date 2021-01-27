Ryan Wilson and Jamie Roberts are joined on the RugbyPass Offload panel this week by former Scotland international and Francophile Johnnie Beattie to preview the upcoming Guinness Six Nations.

Beattie gives us an update on what had recently changed in French rugby and why there is renewed hope going into the 2021 tournament.

He also gives us a fascinating insight into what it was like to play under French coach Fabien Galthie and why he is probably better suited to international rugby as a coach rather than at club level

The lads also give their thoughts on a potential Lions vs Barbarians clash, discuss the best and worst international changing rooms and the most entertaining motivational speakers that came into camp during the Six Nations. Lastly, we get another quality entry for our Tourist XV.

