1:03pm, 13 January 2021

The RugbyPass Offload crew are back for a first outing in 2021 with Simon Zebo and Ryan Wilson joined by referee JP Doyle to talk through all the latest news and happenings.

The guys chat Christmas celebrations, Covid cancellations and last weekend’s crazy scenes in the Pro D2 where a player was red-carded for lifting a referee in the air in celebration.

Doyle, who left the RFU in August, gives an insight into what it is like being a professional referee and names some of the most challenging players and coaches he has had to deal with.

Zebo gives his reaction to potentially having to face Israel Folau amid rumours that the Australian might be returning to the Top 14.

The lads also give their verdict on why Finn Russell should be involved in our RugbyPass Offload Tourist XV.

