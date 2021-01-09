Bizarre scenes played out in France’s second-tier Pro D2 on Friday when a player was red carded for celebrating his side’s win by lifting the referee into the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident played out in the dying stages of Nevers’ 30-25 victory over hosts Beziers, when referee Laurent Millotte blew full-time on the match.

Beziers wing Josaia Raisuqe celebrated his side’s win immediately after the full-time whistle sounded by grabbing Millotte by the waist and lifting him into the air.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Goodbye 2020 | RugbyPass highlights

Raisuqe was promptly sent off by Millotte, even though the incident took place after the match had finished, leaving the former Fijian sevens representative with an automatic suspension as per Pro D2 rules.

Reactions to Raisuqe’s celebration were mixed, with Nevers head coach Xavier Pemeja labelling the act as unacceptable.

“It’s intolerable. He’ll be punished by the league’s disciplinary committee,” Pemeja told Canal+ television.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll deal with him. I can’t accept it. What happened at the end there it’s going to be very bad,” he added.

Others found the funny side of the Lion King-esque gesture, while some thought Raisuqe’s actions were “ridiculous” as many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time Raisuqe has courted controversy in his career, as the 26-year-old was sacked from Stade Francais in 2017 for “gross misconduct” after he was accused of sexual assault.

The victory keeps Nevers in sixth-place on the Pro D2 standings at the halfway stage of the competition, which would be enough to qualify for the play-offs.

However, both seventh-placed Provence and ninth-placed Montauban could overtake Raisuqe’s side in the coming weeks with games in hand.

Beziers, meanwhile, remain in eighth place, trailing Nevers by four points.

Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul Captain’s knock Captain’s knock A broken foot, a ripped testicle, whatever the injury, an All Blacks captain will find a way to play on. Gregor Paul Best in show Best in show The best All Blacks captains are, more often than not, the All Blacks' best players. Gregor Paul Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now