With a whirlwind of activity, from new teams, a first-ever college draft and big-name signings, Major League Rugby chairman of the board, Errik Anderson, offers insight and answers tough questions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dan Power, Bryan Ray and Matt McCarthy hammer away on topics including multi-team ownership, the ideal number of teams across the league, and the possibility of a second Canadian franchise based in Vancouver.
Recommended
- Aotearoa Rugby Pod | Mindset, meditation and much more
- The Breakdown | Episode 26
- Rugby Wrap Up I Episode 13
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now