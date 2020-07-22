1:13am, 22 July 2020

With a whirlwind of activity, from new teams, a first-ever college draft and big-name signings, Major League Rugby chairman of the board, Errik Anderson, offers insight and answers tough questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Power, Bryan Ray and Matt McCarthy hammer away on topics including multi-team ownership, the ideal number of teams across the league, and the possibility of a second Canadian franchise based in Vancouver.