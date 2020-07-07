Rugby crowds are back but lawsuits are beckoning in England and France. Also, USA Rugby and Rugby Town, USA partner… Dan Power, Bryan Ray and Matt McCarthy look at those topics before welcoming Major League Rugby first-ever Collegiate Draft pick, Conner Mooneyham.
