This week’s instalment of the show features Alex Corbisiero, Dan Power, Bryan Ray and Matt McCarthy in a grand finale of ‘Best Major League Rugby Player’ shows as the panel picks MLR’s best wings and fullback.
ADVERTISEMENT
They also dive further into the MLR’s Team Naming Controversy and get a surprise visit from a USA Rugby Sevens star.
Recommended
- Rugby Wrap Up: Ma'a Nonu stands out in selections for best inside backs in Major League Rugby
- Rugby Wrap Up: Would a Major League Rugby Collegiate Draft work?
- Major League Rugby unveils Dallas Jackals as second new franchise in a week
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now