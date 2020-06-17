This week’s instalment of the show features Alex Corbisiero, Dan Power, Bryan Ray and Matt McCarthy in a grand finale of ‘Best Major League Rugby Player’ shows as the panel picks MLR’s best wings and fullback.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also dive further into the MLR’s Team Naming Controversy and get a surprise visit from a USA Rugby Sevens star.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now