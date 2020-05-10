Springboks Rugby legend Bryan Habana reacts to the 2009 Lions Tour second test match.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African World Cup-winning winger speaks to Jim Hamilton, talking about some of the key moments of the match that has now entered rugby folklore.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now