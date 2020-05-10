RugbyPass brings you full match coverage of the 2nd test in 2009 Lions Series against South Africa.
ADVERTISEMENT
The second test was a pivotal match for both teams. The Springboks came out narrow victors in the first test. The Lions needed to win or draw this match to stay in contention the series.
You can watch full coverage of the legendary match-up here.
Recommended
- McGeechan backs radical 'no contact' rugby plan
- English clubs can't continue to pretend the basics of running a business don't apply to rugby
- Yet more bad news for Rugby Australia
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now