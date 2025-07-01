Ronan O'Gara parts ways with Bok World Cup winner after below-par season

La Rochelle have terminated the contract of assistant coach Gurthro Steenkamp by mutual consent following the club’s poor campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronan O’Gara’s side experienced a disastrous season on both the domestic and European front compared to the standards they have set in recent years. After crashing out of the Investec Champions Cup – a competition they won in 2022 and 2023 – at home in the round of 16 to Munster, the west coast outfit failed to make the play-offs in the Top 14, losing to Pau in the final round to miss out on a place.

As a consequence, changes have been made to O’Gara’s back-room staff, with the 2007 World Cup-winning Springbok Steenkamp a casualty.

The South African spent four years on the Atlantic coast, helping build a pack that swept aside all before them in the European game.

Toulouse Bordeaux All Stats and Data

In a statement online, La Rochelle said the former prop’s “expertise and high standards played a decisive role in the two Champions Cup titles won in 2022 and 2023,” while also praising him for his work with the academy and U21 sides.

The statement read: “La Rochelle would like to warmly thank Gurthrö for his dedication and hard work over the past four seasons. We wish him the best for the rest of his career, both on and off the pitch.”

La Rochelle are underway with a rebuild on the pitch ahead of next season, and have already recruited stars such as France scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec and Georgia’s Davit Niniashvili from Racing 92 and Lyon, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Four Lions whose stock has risen and the one whose stock has fallen Andy Farrell's British and Irish Lions Test team to take on Australia later this month will be far from finalised, but he may be starting to get a rough idea of what it could look like with two matches played so far in 2025. Read Now