Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 43
FT
26 - 22
FT
40 - 14
FT
21 - 44
FT
31 - 22
FT
17 - 28
FT
31 - 27
FT
32 - 29
FT
21 - 29
FT
48 - 10
FT
40 - 34
FT
90 - 0
FT
20 - 31
FT
20 - 41
FT
24 - 25
FT
34 - 13
FT
47 - 12
FT
58 - 26
FT
61 - 14
FT
26 - 61
FT
United Rugby Championship

Richie Murphy lands permanent role at Ulster

By Josh Raisey
Ulster interim coach Richie Murphy before the United Rugby Championship match between DHL Stormers and Ulster at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo By Shaun Roy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ulster have confirmed that Richie Murphy has signed a two-year deal following his stint as interim head coach, as reported by RugbyPass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Ireland U20 coach took charge of the club at the close of this year’s Six Nations, replacing Dan McFarland who stepped down as Ulster’s head coach in February.

RugbyPass had reported that the coach had a seven-match audition to impress the powers that be, which he has passed. Ulster were sat in eighth place in the United Rugby Championship table when Murphy arrived, but he has lifted them into sixth place.

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Murphy faces two tough challenges in the final two weeks of the regular season, with all-Ireland affairs.

Ulster host Leinster on Saturday at the Kingspan Stadium before travelling to Thomond Park to play Munster in their final game.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Ulster
14:35
18 May 24
Leinster
All Stats and Data

“I’m looking forward to continuing with Ulster after a very enjoyable start to my time with the club,” Murphy said after signing his deal.

“I would like to thank all of the support staff, especially Bryn Cunningham, for helping me settle in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bryn has been a big part of this process, and I would like to thank him for all his efforts in getting us to this point. It’s no secret that I was keen to stay on in the role of Head Coach with the province, as I can see what is building here at Ulster and how I can contribute to growing that in the coming years.

“We have a very talented group at Ulster and, together with a loyal and dedicated supporter base, I’m relishing the opportunity to see what we can all achieve together.”

Interim CEO of Ulster Hugh McCaughey, said: “We are delighted at Ulster Rugby to have Richie committed to the province for the next two seasons.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have had an insight into what Richie, the coaching staff and squad have the potential to achieve together, with today’s announcement providing the stability needed for this to continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With a young squad, and a pipeline of talent coming through our Player Pathway, it’s an exciting time for the club as we look to build the foundations that will set us up for success in the years ahead. Richie has vast experience in developing young players and is ambitious to achieve success, so he is a perfect fit for what we need.”

Related

Australia add Premiership clash to November tour

Australia are set to take on Bristol Bears during their tour of Europe in November.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

New Zealand v USA | Pacific Four Series 2024 | Full Match Replay

Pieter-Steph du Toit, The Malmesbury Missile, in conversation with Big Jim

Australia v Canada | Pacific Four Series 2024 | Full Match Replay

Rugby Africa Women's Cup | Madagascar v Cameroon | Full Match Replay

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

2

'Shameful' - Anger as coach accused of damaging Gloucester badge

3

Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

4

'I will not give names' - O'Gara's withering 18-word take on France star's howler

5

Fissler Confidential: Ulster keen on NZ 10 as Shark departs English shores

6

World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

7

The Johann van Graan verdict on Finn Russell's winning Bath return

8

Exeter boss Rob Baxter decries 'absolute madness' despite win

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

The new Wallaby lineout guru with the sharp tactical brain hopes to carry Super Rugby confidence to the Test arena.

FEATURE

Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

The emergence of three super clubs may threaten the Investec Champions Cup, but there is a solution.

FEATURE

Do 'humiliated' Montpellier need a change of ownership?

Mohed Altrad's reign has seen a slew of coaches hired and fired, and club culture eroded.

Comments on RugbyPass

t
tim 1 hours ago
Northampton’s Phil Dowson reacts to record thrashing of Gloucester

As a long term glos supporter saturday was the last straw. Terrible run of results in league since Jan 23. No excuses , there are 3 conclusions Players simply arent good enough. Coaching team not good enough. Or combination of the 2. Either way glos lost pride in what used to be a team others feared.

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

What an interesting article, Nick. Late here, so will comment tomorrow am. “In the UK, you might have three whole months when you train set-piece and it’s pissing down. Over here, we very rarely experience games severely affected by weather..” Did you see the Waratahs game on the weekend ? If not have a look at the weather for that struck that one. Drowning would have a been a worry for any player trapped at the bottomof a pile up. Suspect the water polo people might be looking with interest at some of those rugby players after that game😀

2 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'

This article overlooks how the 9 position has developed to be a playmaker, which these 2 are both excellent at. Defences are so good now there is not the luxury of going 9 -> 10 on every play. Playing “off 9” as they say, has become very commonplace these days, but 10+ years ago you hardly saw this. Boiling the great modern 9s down to box kicking doesn’t do justice to how good the great ones have become. Dupont would be the first choice 10 in most teams in the world, JGP pops up in places you would never expect a 9 to be.

20 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

The banning of the croc roll will make carrying the ball into contact far more risky, leading to more kicking, and the change to the Dupont law will mean forwards have to do far more running than they do now. As a result I think there will be a rise of smaller, more mobile forwards who are strong defenders and strong over the ball like Kirifi.

3 Go to comments
J
Joseph 3 hours ago
Do 'humiliated' Montpellier need a change of ownership?

What does the ownership of the club have to do with the poor performance of the team. It’s not as if he’s coaching them or in any way influencing the composition of the teams. I honestly don’t understand the comment.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

He knows his body is not up to the work load of international rugby. The fact that Cane only played only 27 of the 46 games the ABs played while he was officially captain is a telling statistic. And that excludes the time he had out with neck injury. He was never able to put a long enough body of work together to get back to his best without a new injury setting him back. He knows better than anyone that the problem will get worse, not better, given the same workload. Correct decision and good luck to him.

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

With three clubs it's surely death by oligopoly!😂 I suspect that other french clubs like Montpellier rich enough to compete, they are just missing some vital ingredients. Do you think that keeping an eight player bench but only being allowed to use four would level the playing field a bit? The 12 changes rule sounds disastrous for running rugby.

117 Go to comments
m
myles hayley 4 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

Nice article

32 Go to comments
M
MattJH 5 hours ago
Fissler Confidential: Ulster keen on NZ 10 as Shark departs English shores

Surely they aren’t that short of 10s in the northern hemisphere?

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Best wishes to a true warrior who gave everything for his team and country. He was no McCaw but the closest we've had in recent years in terms putting his head into dark places, leading the defensive line and securing the attacking breakdown - the core roles of a modern open side. If only he could have played more tests under Foster and Plumtree with blindsides who fulfilled their core roles. 2027 was always going to be a long shot. Hopefully Papalii fulfils the promise of 2021 and late 2022 and/or Lakai turns out to be as good as he looks.

6 Go to comments
M
MattJH 5 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Fair play to him. A lot of exciting talent coming up in the loose forward position, can’t wait to see the next generation.

6 Go to comments
J
John 6 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Sam wants to focus on his family and learning how to tackle legally…what’s Japanese for ‘bend at the waist’?

6 Go to comments
P
Peter 6 hours ago
‘Mamba Mentality’: How Kobe Bryant inspired New Zealand U20s to title glory

Nice story

1 Go to comments
T
Troy 7 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

There's a log jam at the moment of quality number sevens competing for an All Black jersey. I think Du Plessis Kirifi is certainly one of them and has now developed an accurate sharp and energetic game as compared to when he was first picked. Would love to see Billy Harmon get first dibs at the jersey (been outstanding in a struggling side for a few seasons now), as I believe we've seen enough of Papali'i to understand what he brings to the role. Lakai is young and will get his shot. Du Plessis would be a bolt off the bench but his lack of versatility may hinder his chances.

3 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 8 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Good Luck Sam, enjoy Japan.

6 Go to comments
T
Troy 15 hours ago
Bobby Skinstad names his hardest man in rugby and it's not Bakkies

When Sth Africa had Joost and Honiball at 9 and 10 they were almost impenetrable in and around the ruck. Even Jonah couldn't make headway in those channels so they were very hard to get in behind. They had a fantastic side who played a fast, rugged style which won them the Tri Nations during that period. That side would beat their current mob of which I have no doubt.

2 Go to comments
B
Bret 16 hours ago
New Zealand beat Australia to claim inaugural The Rugby Championship U20 title

Awesome win by the NZ U20s. They were excellent in the 2nd half with some very patient and accurate phase play, a dominant scrum and decent lineout. Simpson controlled things very well at 10 and it was amazing to see the team maintain their composure and score points when he was in the sin bin for a very harsh yellow card.

2 Go to comments
A
Adam 18 hours ago
Stade Francais vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

come on Toulouse

1 Go to comments
J
John 18 hours ago
Is South America rugby's new promised land?

Not unless the cartels get interested in rugby like they did w football

1 Go to comments
M
Mid 20 hours ago
'It was a woeful performance' - 'Awful' Stormers berated despite win

Yes Dobbo, you were absolute crap. Start respecting the ball and possession. If you played rugby instead of basketball against the Ospreys, you would have been n the top two now, not fifth! If you attractively and entertainingly throw the ball around for 80 minutes and lose, WE DON’T FKN ENJOY IT!

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit run in NFL rookie camp has tongues wagging
Search