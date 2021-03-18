4:22pm, 18 March 2021

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb has vowed to “come back stronger” after undergoing shoulder surgery this week.

The Welshman was forced from the field with an injury to his left shoulder in the first half of the loss to the Dragons on March 6th, and was operated on this week. Ospreys head coach Toby Booth has recently revealed that the 32-year-old will be out of action for at least two months.

Webb took to Instagram after the surgery to say he is “absolutely gutted” to have suffered this injury, but also said that he knows there are “millions of people out there worse off”. He also provided the bonus that the injury is not as bad as first thought.

“Surgery done,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Not as bad as they thought which is a bonus. But absolutely gutted to pick up this knock. It’s rugby these things happen. No time to feel sorry for myself as I know there are millions of people out there worse off. I’ve been here before and come back strong and I know this time I’ll come back stronger. I will remain positive and get myself back on the pitch with the Ospreys boys ASAP. Hard work starts now.”

After being overlooked by Wayne Pivac for Wales’ Guinness Six Nations campaign this year, the British and Irish Lions series against the Springboks in the summer could open the door for Webb to work his way back into national selection for the tour of South America.

However, this injury throws those hopes into jeopardy, although Webb is staying positive and determined to be playing as soon as possible. It is also likely to rule Webb out for the remainder of the Ospreys’ season, which includes a Challenge Cup round of 16 clash with Newcastle Falcons in April.