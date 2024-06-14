RFU statement: Professional game partnership, Championship update

The RFU have provided an update on its men’s professional game partnership, explaining that key elements of this new deal have been agreed. They also gave the latest on the status of negotiations regarding the Championship and its proposed revamp.

The update emerged on Friday following the latest RFU council meeting. A statement read: “Following extensive collaboration with Premiership Rugby, Premiership clubs and Rugby Players Association (RPA) over the past 18 months, the key elements of a co-created deal have been agreed for the men’s professional game partnership (MPGP), representing a transformation of the professional men’s game that will set it up for a successful future.

“Through the agreement, we are: Improving the men’s performance system, providing better access and management of top players to enhance performance, while increasing playing opportunities for developing talent;

“Establishing a new aligned governance structure, the men’s professional rugby board, reducing conflicts and improving decision-making; And Stabilising the professional club game while safeguarding the RFU’s financial position through a funding agreement comprising two, four-year terms.

“Council approved the delegation of specified regulatory decisions to a new men’s professional rugby Board following RFU Board approval of the same, as well as the financial commitments under the agreement.

“The RFU, Premiership Rugby and RPA will formally announce the signature of and detail of the full Men’s Professional Game Partnership together after the summer tour.

“Council also approved the mechanism for promotion and relegation which will be a two-match home and away play-off between the bottom placed Premiership club and the winner of the Championship/Tier 2, provided that that latter club meets the minimum standards criteria in place at the relevant time.

“This continues to allow for promotion and relegation, better provides a mechanism to determine on-field competitiveness and takes into consideration the financial challenges of clubs in both leagues.

“Since February 2023, and as part of our transformation of the men’s professional game through the MPGP, the RFU, Championship club committee and Premiership Rugby Limited have been working to develop a reimagined Tier 2.

“The objective is to create a second tier that supports the English system by developing young English talent, whilst supporting the clubs to become financially sustainable by growing local audiences and increasing the value in the league.

“In April 2024, council approved the principles of a new governance structure, the minimum operating standards, and the principle of Tier 2 comprising 14 clubs from 2025/26.

“Since April, we have been working with the extended Championship executive team to reach final agreement on the following components of the league: Funding; Delegation to a new Tier 2 board; Timeline to complete the MOS self-validation process; Competition structure.

“Council were updated on the progress made since its April meeting and members approved the revised minimum operating standards self-validation timeline and final delegation of authority to the Tier 2 board.

“The final decision on the exact format of the 14-team league will be made by the Tier 2 board no later than August 1, 2024, with the mechanism for any new teams in the league to be decided by council and announced ahead of the new season.

“This timeline preserves the commitment that we have made to ensure that all clubs have at least 12 months’ notice of any major changes to the RFU leagues.”