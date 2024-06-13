RFU statement: Beno Obano banned after red card decision upheld

Bath’s Beno Obano has been banned following the red card he received during last Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final. The English league’s showpiece fixture was in its 22nd minute when the play was stopped after the front-rower’s shoulder collided with the head of the ball-carrying Northampton No8, Juarno Augustus.

Referee Christophe Ridley and his fellow officials reviewed the footage at length at the time and concluded that it was a red card offence which resulted in Bath having to play the remainder of the final a man short.

Obano’s disciplinary hearing has since taken place and a Thursday lunchtime statement read: “The case of Beno Obano, Bath Rugby, was heard by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Matthew Weaver KC sitting with Leon Lloyd and Mitch Read.

“He was shown a red card for dangerous tackling, contrary to World Rugby law 9.13, during a game against Northampton Saints on June 8.

“The player admitted an act of foul play but disputed that it reached the red card threshold. The panel upheld the charge and the player received a four-match ban which will be reduced to three if he makes an application to World Rugby to undertake the coaching intervention programme (CIP).

“Given the timing of this disciplinary hearing at the end of the domestic season, it is not immediately obvious which would be the next applicable meaningful fixtures for the purposes of sanction. These will be confirmed in due course.”

Speaking in the aftermath of his team’s gallant 21-25 defeat, Bath boss Johann van Graan said: “I don’t believe that is foul play. I believe that is a collision between two extremely powerful rugby players, a ball carrier and a tackler.

“I’m not going to get into the whole red card debate. It’s unfortunate. We had a World Cup final with a captain being red carded and a captain being yellow carded, and a Premiership final with a red card.

“With the decision itself, I have got no issues. I’d love to keep 15 vs 15 on the pitch but, as I said, there is absolutely no reaction from Ben (Spencer) or me or anybody in the group about the red card.

“That was the referee’s call and we will stick by that. All we focus on is our performance, which was heroic.”