6:34am, 27 December 2020

Richard Cockerill’s Edinburgh are apparently set to import another South African, according to reports from the Rainbow Nation.

According to Netwerk 24, Cheetahs prop Boan Venter has signed a two and half year deal with the capital club and is set to join in February 2021. The 23-year-old has made a name for himself with his destructive scrummaging proving a valuable weapon for the Cheetahs during their time in the PRO14.

The move comes as Edinburgh confirmed that Scottish international Jamie Bhatti is to join Bath.

Last week Edinburgh head coach Cockerill said: “We think this is a move that works for both parties. Jamie is an ambitious Scotland internationalist and is understandably keen for more game time than we’ve been able to offer here, with our props playing so well.”

A 6’1, 118kg loosehead, Venter will help provide depth during the upcoming Guinness Six Nations for Rory Sutherland and in future seasons for fellow South African Pierre Schoeman, who is likely to make his international debut in the summer of 2021.

Venter is the son of the Griquas legend De Waal Venter and captained the Griquas at Craven Week level before being selected for the South African Schools’ side to face Italy, England, and Wales.

In 2017 he was named in the Junior Springboks training squad for the World Rugby U20 Championship which was hosted in Georgia but was unlucky not to final squad for the tournament.

Venter is one of a number of players to leave the Cheetahs in recent months, who have found themselves turfed out of the PRO14 and with many of their squad now looking to pick contracts in Europe.