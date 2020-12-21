5:07am, 21 December 2020

Bath have announced the signing of Scotland international prop Jamie Bhatti. Bhatti, who has won 16 caps, will move to the Recreation Ground from Edinburgh with immediate effect until the end of this season.

Bath have recruited the 27-year-old as loosehead prop cover for Lewis Boyce, who is recovering from a knee injury.

“Jamie is a high-calibre player with international experience,” Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper told the club’s official website.

“He brings a raw edge with his game and will only add to our pack for the remainder of the season.”

Bhatti made 15 appearances for Edinburgh since joining them from Glasgow last year.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: “We think this is a move that works for both parties.

“Jamie is an ambitious Scotland internationalist and is understandably keen for more game time than we’ve been able to offer here, with our props playing so well.”

