10:51am, 13 August 2020

Wasps have signed former Bath second row Levi Douglas on a short-term deal through to the end of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season. Set to turn 25 next month, Douglas was one of 16 players confirmed on June 5 to be leaving Bath, an extensive list headed by the retiring Francois Louw and skipper Matt Garvey who has since hooked up with Gloucester on his own short-term deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having initially had a stint at Oyonnax, Douglas joined the Bath academy in 2015 and went on to make 18 appearances for the club.

He would have feared being left on the shelf as rugby in England prepares to return to action following its shutdown since March. However, Lee Blackett has now offered the lock a lifeline and he has hooked up with the Coventry club with immediate effect ahead of their game this Sunday at Northampton.

RugbyPass brings you the latest edition of The Rugby Pod ahead of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season restart

“With the number of games we have to play in such a short period of time, it’s important we have a squad that can cope with that,” said Blackett, who took over at the club earlier this year following the exit of long-serving Dai Young.

“We are delighted to bring in someone of Levi’s quality and he will add to what we already have in place as we gear up for the restart.”

??Levi Douglas has joined the Club on a short-term dealhttps://t.co/WwHekAp8q9 — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) August 13, 2020

Ahead of the league’s restart, Wasps have also issued a statement outlining their stance on the Black Lives Matter movement. It read: “Wasps is a diverse and inclusive club and we are proud of it. We place great importance on tolerance, respect and equal opportunities. We have always offered a home for people from all countries, from all walks of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to doing more to calling out discrimination and to providing a platform for our supporters, players and staff to speak out about the inequalities and struggles that they have faced.

“Racism is an issue that no one should have to deal with. Hatred, in any way, shape or form is completely unacceptable and we stand together as a club in our determination to end it. Together, we believe we can create change. However, the last few months have highlighted, yet again, just how much work there is to do.

“We all have a responsibility to tackle prejudice and inequality, we can all make a difference. Sport has the power to shine a light on these issues, but we must do better and ensure that we create long-lasting change, something which the club are committed to delivering.

“We have not found it easy to determine how best to respond to recent events, which is why we felt it was important to take a step back, listen, consult, educate ourselves and seek to understand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not about politics or hijacked agendas. We would all love to live in a world where all lives matter, but the simple reality is that not all lives have mattered. As we approach the restart of rugby, we will be united in our backing of Black Lives Matter. Racism of any kind is unacceptable.”

Setting the scene ahead of English rugby's eagerly awaited six-match comeback this weekend?https://t.co/n3POOBXcgs — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 13, 2020