Reds lock Ryan Smith's verdict on future Ospreys team-mate Jac Morgan

Ryan Smith has hailed “world-class” Jac Morgan, the last Welshman standing on the British & Irish Lions tour, who will be a team-mate at the Ospreys next season after he signed off his Queensland Reds career after defeat to the Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia A international Smith will be plugging the gap left by the departure of Wales and British & Irish Lions lock Adam Beard at the Ospreys, and says that he help but admire Morgan’s display against the Reds.

“Jac Morgan is world-class, and I think he was the player of the match again tonight, so it was cool to be able to get to meet him and play against him. He was pretty tough on me a couple of times.

“Everyone at the Ospreys so far has been pretty welcoming, they have helped me transition pretty well and put my family first,” said Smith after the Lions’ 52-12 win at Suncorp Stadium.

Waratahs British & Irish Lions All Stats and Data

Smith, 28, who played over 70 games for the Reds, where he says he has spent some of the best years of his career, but cannot wait to further his career with the Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship next season.

“I shed a tear after bowing out of the Super Rugby play-offs against the Crusaders. I’m sort of excited now, looking towards the future. I’ve had an absolute blast here, and I’ll never forget my time here.

“It’s been some of the best years of my life, to be fair, and I have absolutely loved every minute of it. And I am now looking at what I can do at the Ospreys. What I can learn and try and further my career over there as much as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s worked out quite well, the last Super Rugby game at home, then play-offs at home and now the Lions. Hopefully, I’ll be back in Queensland one day,” added Toowoomba-born Smith.