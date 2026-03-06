Red-hot Hurricanes humble Waratahs as Joseph Suaalii pulled

The high-potent Hurricanes have burst the NSW Waratahs’ bubble with a 59-19 Super Rugby Pacific shellacking in Sydney.

NSW’s night went from bad to worse after losing superstar centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to injury even before kick-off on Friday.

Suaalii was ruled out after straining a hamstring in the warm-up, prompting coach Dan McKellar to hand youngster George Poolman his Waratahs debut.

Not even a third straight try-scoring double from freakish winger Max Jorgensen could save the Tahs from a ninth straight defeat to the Hurricanes.

Classy centre Billy Proctor showcased his claims for an All Blacks recall under freshly appointed coach Dave Rennie with a second-half hat-trick, while winger Bailyn Sullivan matched Jorgensen’s brace.

The New Zealand outfit’s dominance stretches back more than a decade to 2015 and the ‘Canes once again put the Waratahs to the sword with nine tries to three at Allianz Stadium.

After opening the season with consecutive bonus-point wins over the Queensland Reds and Fijian Drua, McKellar’s side crashed firmly back to earth in steamy conditions in which the Hurricanes seemed to thrive six days after losing in the tropical heat of Suva.

NSW started encouragingly enough, with winger Triston Reilly rolling up his sleeves to force his way over from the back of a ruck for the first try of the night.

The Hurricanes struck back with successive strikes to hooker Asafo Aumua and No.8 Peter Lakai for a 12-7 lead.

That man Jorgensen levelled the match with his fifth try in three games, the in-form Wallabies star squeezing over from close range on this occasion.

But the visitors enjoyed a five-point buffer at the break after Sullivan crossed for the first time in the 32nd minute.

A quickfire double to Proctor straight after the interval blew the game open as the Waratahs – hardly helped by enduring 20 straight minutes a player short while Poolman and replacement lock Angus Blyth were in the sin bin – capitulated in the sapping conditions.