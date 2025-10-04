Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Rassie Erasmus agrees with rugby world that 'lucky' Bok got away with one

By Josh Raisey at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
South Africa's Head Coach Rassie Erasmus during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on October 4, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Rassie Erasmus has labelled his centre Canan Moodie “lucky” following his knock-on in the first half of South Africa’s 29-27 victory over Argentina at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Moodie, who had already received a yellow card for a high tackle just minutes into the match, flew out the line later in the first half and knocked the ball on. The infringement, however, was only deemed to be accidental rather than deliberate act of foul play, although the 22-year-old barely came close to claiming the ball.

After the match, where the Springboks retained the Rugby Championship on points difference, Erasmus conceded that if he were his counterpart, Felipe Contepomi, he would have deemed the knock-on worthy of another yellow, something that many online did.

To add insult to injury, what could have been a yellow card was only a scrum, which, in the context of the match, was a dangerous place to be for the Pumas.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
1
3
Tries
4
3
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
129
Carries
118
10
Line Breaks
6
12
Turnovers Lost
16
2
Turnovers Won
5

This was all part of a performance the head coach was not overly pleased with, as the Boks, who trailed 13-10 at the break, looked as though they were about to pull away in the second half only to let the Pumas back into the match with some sloppy play.

Then again, he said “you’d rather learn while you’re winning than while you’re losing.”

“At half time, you could see the guys were a little bit tired, Argentina came out really playing well and loosening the game up,” Erasmus said.

“We missed a few tackles, and the yellow card. Canan was lucky with the one that he tapped back, it was almost two yellow cards there. If I was Felipe, I would have said one was maybe a red card and the one he was trying to reach might have been more than a yellow. I’m not blaming the referee, I’m just saying it was close calls that could have changed the game even more.

“We always knew that Argentina have got massive fight in them. They take you to the gutters and we had to swim there in the gutters with them. I know they scored a try at the end, but when Manie didn’t kick the ball out, we were going for our third try (more than Argentina), then we would have won the Championship without net points.

“But we’re proud that we did beat New Zealand there, who were our rivals at the end. Overall, happy with win but definitely not satisfied with our performance, but you’d rather learn while you’re winning than while you’re losing. So we’ll take it, we’re top of the World Rugby log now, but we’re under no illusions how tough the end of year tour will be.”

Comments

35 Comments
M
MB 5 days ago

Can we please get rid of this dumb rule? Why should the attacking team get an advantage because defenders are scared to try and intercept the ball? If they want to score they must pass in time. There already is a knock on sanction and that is all there should be. Thus avoids the ridiculous situation where a test could be lost by a red card for trying to intercept twice. Honestly this was a seriously stupid rule.

O
OutRun22 5 days ago

As a kiwi they are the luckiest side in the world but they are also right now the best side in the world. no team is as powerful and the wave that comes is over powering. As soon as rassie came in I knew this would be the turning point and after all the obvious failings when they still had decent players but hidings from nz leading up to the trainwreck defeat to the all blacks 56 nil or was it more? and England beating them convincingly 3 times including 1 after the rwc. it was going to be obvious what rassie does and he would do it well. The power game and defence maximas. but then the added speed demons not a lot of penalties which became a very hard side to beat.

S
SC 6 days ago

The bokkes aren’t allowed to lose…Rassie “the lord almighty” Erasmus has said so. It is the 11th commandment.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Amen, hallelujah!


Cry some more.

R
Ralph Quest 6 days ago

Oh well, another referee bombing the Pumas, we needed to be AU and have Paul Williams, with a 4 minutes extension we will have won the matches. Anywho !! We’ll done Boks

D
DP 6 days ago

Maybe, but it’s an 80 minute game. You have to play and make decisions on this basis Ralph. I have lost count of how many games the Boks “would” have won if they had another “—mins” to play.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

The boks gave away two tries. So you were in it because of the boks inaccuracy, not the referees.

H
Henrik 6 days ago

SFM is rock’n’roll, which will make him one of if not the most popular posterboy of rugby … for the Boks-team he is a blessing as well as a sort of curse - on a day like last week he can single handedly win a game (provided the rest of the team plays at least average “Boks-rugby”), on a day when his fireworks are not 100% on target, his teammates have to cope with additional workload to cover up

S
SteveD 6 days ago

Have you watched him play for the Stormers? If so, you might understand why some of us are really worried that he hasn’t learnt the team nature of rugby and why he needs to grow up a bit, talented or not.


If not, you might want to try his play in the following URC games over in Europe and start to realise that he’s still got a lot to learn, which hopefully Rassie can eventually get through to him in the autumn internationals.

D
DP 6 days ago

Boks got away with “one” Argentina got away with more than “one”.

R
Ralph Quest 6 days ago

Maybe you watching on a different channel, firend. In an event, number are numbers, one day we will have Argentinean referees; after all we have only been playing rugby for 120 years….

D
DP 6 days ago

Moodie should have been off for 20 with a red following a second yellow. No question. Kremer should have seen yellow for his shot on Sacha, the Argentinian scrum somehow managed to swerve a yellow after no less than 8 consecutive scrum penalties (on my count) - wrap your brain around that!


Ultimately Argentina showed what a class outfit they really are.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

I disagree.


That first yellow was borderline. Yes there was head contact but he took the player stepping in. I’ve seen many refs call that a rugby incident.


As for the second incident - yes I agree it probably should have been a yellow to be consistent with the officiating in general. However there was a clear attempt to catch the ball - and not a “deliberate” knockdown.


Officials get a handful of these calls wrong per match. The main thing is that they didn’t affect the outcome of the game.

D
DS 7 days ago

Well hopefully Canan will - like Esterhuizen did against the Portuguese - have learned to tackle lower than the head after his stupid one in the first minute (and also feel very lucky Piadri and the TMO let him off of a two-yellow red) and won't mess up again.


And more importantly Sacha - as Manie had to and has done very well at it - will have to get back to basics, like kicking, for a start. He mustn't be fooled by last week's definitely sensational performance because - as Nick Mallett said - he's now got a target on his back and it certainly won't be like the URC where he could maybe get away with his many mistakes. These opponents are the top of the pile and need the greatest respect and his talent. In fact I was screaming at the TV for Rassie to bring on Manie, Sacha was playing so badly, which luckily he did.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

I rewatched the game and he didn’t play badly.


He wasn’t as sharp as he was last week, but he played well nonetheless.


In SA we have this bizarre habit of shooting down players who stand out for some reason. Cut them down to size.


Sacha will do great things for the boks.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments