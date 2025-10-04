Rassie Erasmus agrees with rugby world that 'lucky' Bok got away with one
Rassie Erasmus has labelled his centre Canan Moodie “lucky” following his knock-on in the first half of South Africa’s 29-27 victory over Argentina at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
Moodie, who had already received a yellow card for a high tackle just minutes into the match, flew out the line later in the first half and knocked the ball on. The infringement, however, was only deemed to be accidental rather than deliberate act of foul play, although the 22-year-old barely came close to claiming the ball.
After the match, where the Springboks retained the Rugby Championship on points difference, Erasmus conceded that if he were his counterpart, Felipe Contepomi, he would have deemed the knock-on worthy of another yellow, something that many online did.
To add insult to injury, what could have been a yellow card was only a scrum, which, in the context of the match, was a dangerous place to be for the Pumas.
This was all part of a performance the head coach was not overly pleased with, as the Boks, who trailed 13-10 at the break, looked as though they were about to pull away in the second half only to let the Pumas back into the match with some sloppy play.
Then again, he said “you’d rather learn while you’re winning than while you’re losing.”
“At half time, you could see the guys were a little bit tired, Argentina came out really playing well and loosening the game up,” Erasmus said.
“We missed a few tackles, and the yellow card. Canan was lucky with the one that he tapped back, it was almost two yellow cards there. If I was Felipe, I would have said one was maybe a red card and the one he was trying to reach might have been more than a yellow. I’m not blaming the referee, I’m just saying it was close calls that could have changed the game even more.
“We always knew that Argentina have got massive fight in them. They take you to the gutters and we had to swim there in the gutters with them. I know they scored a try at the end, but when Manie didn’t kick the ball out, we were going for our third try (more than Argentina), then we would have won the Championship without net points.
“But we’re proud that we did beat New Zealand there, who were our rivals at the end. Overall, happy with win but definitely not satisfied with our performance, but you’d rather learn while you’re winning than while you’re losing. So we’ll take it, we’re top of the World Rugby log now, but we’re under no illusions how tough the end of year tour will be.”
Can we please get rid of this dumb rule? Why should the attacking team get an advantage because defenders are scared to try and intercept the ball? If they want to score they must pass in time. There already is a knock on sanction and that is all there should be. Thus avoids the ridiculous situation where a test could be lost by a red card for trying to intercept twice. Honestly this was a seriously stupid rule.
As a kiwi they are the luckiest side in the world but they are also right now the best side in the world. no team is as powerful and the wave that comes is over powering. As soon as rassie came in I knew this would be the turning point and after all the obvious failings when they still had decent players but hidings from nz leading up to the trainwreck defeat to the all blacks 56 nil or was it more? and England beating them convincingly 3 times including 1 after the rwc. it was going to be obvious what rassie does and he would do it well. The power game and defence maximas. but then the added speed demons not a lot of penalties which became a very hard side to beat.
The bokkes aren’t allowed to lose…Rassie “the lord almighty” Erasmus has said so. It is the 11th commandment.
Amen, hallelujah!
Cry some more.
Oh well, another referee bombing the Pumas, we needed to be AU and have Paul Williams, with a 4 minutes extension we will have won the matches. Anywho !! We’ll done Boks
Maybe, but it’s an 80 minute game. You have to play and make decisions on this basis Ralph. I have lost count of how many games the Boks “would” have won if they had another “—mins” to play.
The boks gave away two tries. So you were in it because of the boks inaccuracy, not the referees.
SFM is rock’n’roll, which will make him one of if not the most popular posterboy of rugby … for the Boks-team he is a blessing as well as a sort of curse - on a day like last week he can single handedly win a game (provided the rest of the team plays at least average “Boks-rugby”), on a day when his fireworks are not 100% on target, his teammates have to cope with additional workload to cover up
Have you watched him play for the Stormers? If so, you might understand why some of us are really worried that he hasn’t learnt the team nature of rugby and why he needs to grow up a bit, talented or not.
If not, you might want to try his play in the following URC games over in Europe and start to realise that he’s still got a lot to learn, which hopefully Rassie can eventually get through to him in the autumn internationals.
Boks got away with “one” Argentina got away with more than “one”.
Maybe you watching on a different channel, firend. In an event, number are numbers, one day we will have Argentinean referees; after all we have only been playing rugby for 120 years….
Moodie should have been off for 20 with a red following a second yellow. No question. Kremer should have seen yellow for his shot on Sacha, the Argentinian scrum somehow managed to swerve a yellow after no less than 8 consecutive scrum penalties (on my count) - wrap your brain around that!
Ultimately Argentina showed what a class outfit they really are.
I disagree.
That first yellow was borderline. Yes there was head contact but he took the player stepping in. I’ve seen many refs call that a rugby incident.
As for the second incident - yes I agree it probably should have been a yellow to be consistent with the officiating in general. However there was a clear attempt to catch the ball - and not a “deliberate” knockdown.
Officials get a handful of these calls wrong per match. The main thing is that they didn’t affect the outcome of the game.
Well hopefully Canan will - like Esterhuizen did against the Portuguese - have learned to tackle lower than the head after his stupid one in the first minute (and also feel very lucky Piadri and the TMO let him off of a two-yellow red) and won't mess up again.
And more importantly Sacha - as Manie had to and has done very well at it - will have to get back to basics, like kicking, for a start. He mustn't be fooled by last week's definitely sensational performance because - as Nick Mallett said - he's now got a target on his back and it certainly won't be like the URC where he could maybe get away with his many mistakes. These opponents are the top of the pile and need the greatest respect and his talent. In fact I was screaming at the TV for Rassie to bring on Manie, Sacha was playing so badly, which luckily he did.
I rewatched the game and he didn’t play badly.
He wasn’t as sharp as he was last week, but he played well nonetheless.
In SA we have this bizarre habit of shooting down players who stand out for some reason. Cut them down to size.
Sacha will do great things for the boks.