Quade Cooper apologises to Wallabies rookie over X comments

Former Wallaby fly-half Quade Cooper has apologised to a Wallabies rookie after social media comments he made over the weekend raised eyebrows following Australia’s 28–14 Bledisloe Cup defeat to New Zealand in Perth.

The All Blacks’ win sealed an 11th straight victory over their trans-Tasman rivals. The loss ended a promising Rugby Championship campaign on a sour note for Joe Schmidt’s side.

Cooper, who hosted an informal Q&A on X after the match, had given a blunt assessment of current No.10 Tane Edmed, saying: “I don’t think he should be on a Test match pitch.” He also questioned Schmidt’s selection decisions, suggesting that Carter Gordon — now plying his trade in the NRL — should be brought back into the fold.

Edmed, making only his second start in his fourth Test, endured a mixed evening.

The Waratahs’ standoff showed composure early on but struggled as the pressure mounted, kicking a restart out on the full and spilling possession at key moments. Schmidt defended his young fly-half post-match, calling him “a good young kid” who “did really well considering the quality of the opposition and the nature of the conditions.”

Cooper, however, has since clarified his remarks and offered a public apology to the 25-year-old on Sunday.

Posting again on X, he wrote: “Just for the news outlets – it wasn’t a brutal swipe at Tane Edmed. I just don’t think he should be playing Test match rugby for Australia right now. If he’s the best that we have in the most pivotal position in the game in all of Australia, tell me one top-tier country he could replace their top two 10s?”

He followed up with a more conciliatory message directed at Edmed:

“As for Tane. I would like to apologize. I’ve been in that position, I know how tough it is. I don’t ever want to be one of those ex-players who just sit on the sidelines throwing shade. I’d rather offer perspective and encouragement than add to the noise.”

