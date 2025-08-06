PWR fixtures for 2025/26 season confirmed

The PWR has announced its fixtures list for the 2025/26 season, kicking off on the weekend of 25/26th October 2025.

The season after a World Cup often sees many player moves and transfers, and this one has been like no other.

If anyone dreads feeling any post-World Cup blues, we promise it won’t last long as the opening weekend in the PWR kicks off with the head line act of three-time PWR champions Gloucester-Hartpury taking on last season’s runners-up Saracens at Kingsholm, to begin their respective campaigns.

That clash on Sunday 26th October will be the final game of the opening weekend which begins with Harlequins taking on Loughborough Lightning under the Friday night lights at The Twickenham Stoop.

Elsewhere that weekend, Trailfinders Women (who have been top of the pile when it comes to stand out signings made ahead of the season), will look to get off to a flying start at home to Exeter Chiefs, while Sale Sharks play host to Leicester Tigers.

The nine team league means Bristol Bears will sit out the opening weekend, and will begin their season away in round 2 against Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

All 75 PWR matches will be broadcast live this season, with TNT Sports and BBC Sport showing one game each week, while two will be streamed live on YouTube to ensure fans can watch more PWR action than ever before.

The business end of the season will see the semi-final take place on 13/14th June before a week off and the final on Sunday 28th June 2025.

View the full PWR 2025/26 fixture list.

