7:09am, 05 August 2020

Harlequins have signed four young players up to new contracts. Academy players Lennox Anyanwu, George Hammond, Hugh Tizard and Jack Musk have all agreed new deals with the club, and will continue to work closely with the first-team squad.

Hooker Musk, 20, has played 11 times for the first team, making his first start in the side’s narrow Heineken Champions Cup defeat against ASM Clermont Auvergne at The Stoop.

Tizard, 20, made his own senior Quins debut against Saracens during the group stages of this season’s Premiership Cup campaign, going on to feature for England’s U20 side in all four Six Nations fixtures alongside fellow lock and Harlequin Hammond.

An up-and-coming centre with an impressive all-round skillset, Anayanwu, 19, featured regularly for Harlequins in the Premiership Shield last season, whilst also playing on loan with London Scottish and Esher Rugby Club.

Hammond, 20, started all four of the U20s Six Nations games earlier this year, forming an all-Quin starting second row with Tizard against Ireland U20 and Wales U20.

Harlequins Academy Coach and former player Charlie Mulchrone said: “It’s great so see four players with such potential commit their futures to the Club.

“I’ve watched these young lads progress through the Club’s system as both a player and a coach, and have seen first-hand their capacity to go on to great things with the Club.

“The hard work starts now for these four, but we are excited by their potential to go on to become senior squad members.”