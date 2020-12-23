4:56am, 23 December 2020

Ospreys’ Guinness PRO14 clash with Scarlets on Boxing Day will be played at Parc y Scarlets, the clubs have announced. The match, which will retain a 5.15pm kick-off, had been set to take place at the Liberty Stadium but has been moved after the pitch was relaid following Swansea’s Sky Bet Championship match against Barnsley last Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ospreys said in a statement on their official website: “A new high quality and hybrid turf pitch as used by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League will replace the current pitch for the rest of the season.

“The Ospreys would like to thank the Guinness PRO14 and the Scarlets for their assistance in moving this fixture at such short notice.”

Scarlets said the match will still count as an Ospreys home fixture.

And Scarlets chief operating officer Phil Morgan said on the club’s official website: “When the Ospreys reached out to us following the decision to relay the Liberty Stadium surface, the Scarlets board were happy to offer support to both the Ospreys and Swansea City Football Club, who have used the facilities here at Parc y Scarlets in the past.

“Scarlets and Ospreys may be fierce competitors on the pitch, but it’s important that the whole of Welsh sport works together off it and we look forward to what should be a great derby match at Parc y Scarlets on Boxing Day.”