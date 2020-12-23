Ospreys’ Guinness PRO14 clash with Scarlets on Boxing Day will be played at Parc y Scarlets, the clubs have announced. The match, which will retain a 5.15pm kick-off, had been set to take place at the Liberty Stadium but has been moved after the pitch was relaid following Swansea’s Sky Bet Championship match against Barnsley last Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ospreys said in a statement on their official website: “A new high quality and hybrid turf pitch as used by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League will replace the current pitch for the rest of the season.

“The Ospreys would like to thank the Guinness PRO14 and the Scarlets for their assistance in moving this fixture at such short notice.”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Scarlets said the match will still count as an Ospreys home fixture.

And Scarlets chief operating officer Phil Morgan said on the club’s official website: “When the Ospreys reached out to us following the decision to relay the Liberty Stadium surface, the Scarlets board were happy to offer support to both the Ospreys and Swansea City Football Club, who have used the facilities here at Parc y Scarlets in the past.

“Scarlets and Ospreys may be fierce competitors on the pitch, but it’s important that the whole of Welsh sport works together off it and we look forward to what should be a great derby match at Parc y Scarlets on Boxing Day.”

Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe Prime target Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul French resistance French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry Boom and bust Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul No country for soft men No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now