Pro D2 clubs fined for final whistle violence in France

The LNR’s disciplinary committee has handed down sanctions to Pro D2 clubs FC Grenoble Rugby and USA Perpignan following violent scenes at the end of their promotion play-off on June 14.

Grenoble has been fined €25,000 and banned from playing its opening home match of the 2025/26 Pro D2 season at Stade des Alpes.

The punishment follows pitch invasions and a number of physical altercations between supporters after Perpignan’s narrow 13–11 win, a result that sealed USAP’s return to the Top 14.

Police were required to intervene as tensions escalated between rival fans.

The committee found Grenoble responsible for “disorders caused by players, managers and/or the public of one or both clubs present,” and the club must now seek an alternative venue for its first home fixture of the new campaign.

Perpignan were similarly fined €25,000, with a one-match stadium suspension handed down. However, that sanction is suspended, meaning USAP will be free to host their first Top 14 fixture of the season at Stade Aimé-Giral.

Both clubs have seven days to appeal to the FFR’s appeals committee should they wish to contest the rulings.