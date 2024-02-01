Posolo Tuilagi in line to make France debut after late call-up

Perpignan’s 19-year-old lock Posolo Tuilagi is in line to make his France debut on Friday against Ireland, after being called up to replace Romain Taofifenua in the matchday squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 149kg lock will take Taofifenua’s place on the bench at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome in the opening match of the Guinness Six Nations after France confirmed the Lyon lock has failed to recover from an illness.

France shared this statement: “We inform you that Romain Taofifenua has forfeited for the next match due to his state of health.

Boks Office give their thoughts on new Whistleblowers documentary | RPTV Sign up to watch the latest Boks Office and the exclusive RugbyPass TV Whistleblowers documentary that looks into the lives of rugby referees. Watch now Boks Office give their thoughts on new Whistleblowers documentary | RPTV Sign up to watch the latest Boks Office and the exclusive RugbyPass TV Whistleblowers documentary that looks into the lives of rugby referees. Watch now

“Posolo Tuilagi will replace him on the match sheet.”

After initially failing to make Fabien Galthie’s squad for this year’s Championship, Tuilagi was drafted in to train with the squad. But after missing out on selection, he had been released back to Perpignan, who face Top 14 leaders Racing 92 on Saturday. But his plans have changed again, and he is now set to start on the bench against the reigning Six Nations champions.

The World Rugby U20 Championship winner is in line to become the latest member of the Tuilagi family to play Test rugby, following in the footsteps of his father, Henry Tuilagi, who represented Samoa ten times. Posolo’s selection also opens the door to an enticing clash with his uncle Manu Tuilagi later in the tournament.

The England centre is currently set to miss the start of the Championship with a groin injury, but with France hosting England in the final match of the tournament, there could potentially be two Tuilagis going head-to-head.

ADVERTISEMENT

France’s updated team to face Ireland: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Yoram Moefana, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Lucu, 8 Gregory Alldritt (c), 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 Francois Cros, 5 Paul Willemse, 4 Paul Gabrillagues, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 1 Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Posolo Tuilagi, 20 Paul Boudehent, 21 Cameron Woki, 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Louis Bielle-Biarrey