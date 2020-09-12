4:31am, 12 September 2020

Springbok star Handre Pollard has been hospitalised in France following a serious knee injury sustained during Montpellier’s loss to Racing 92 in the Top 14 in Paris last night. Pollard was hurt during an attempted tackle on Racing’s Baptiste Chouzenoux.

Pollard tackled Chouzenoux upright from the side while covering across from the right wing and was immediately left writhing on the ground. Play was stopped for nearly 20 minutes and after being treated by medical staff on the pitch Pollard. He subseuquently was stretchered off from the La Defense Arena and taken to hospital.

#ICYMI – Handre Pollard suffered a suspected serious knee injury playing for Montpellier last night. ? https://t.co/czOZNrplXV pic.twitter.com/YYN102Xzt0 — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) September 12, 2020

It’s a major blow for both the Rugby World Cup winner and Montpellier. The star flyhalf, reputedly on a salary north of one million Euros per season, could be left out of actions for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Elsewhere during the game Racing new signing, Wallaby signing Kurtley Beale, was sent off on his first home appearance. Beale received a straight red card for a tackle on Montpellier’s Arthur Vincent in the 62 minute.

Terrible tackle by Kurtley Beale. pic.twitter.com/55xyfW5kea — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) September 11, 2020

It didn’t slow down Racing, who went on to win 41 – 17.

