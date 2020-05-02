10:41am, 02 May 2020

Defeated World Rugby chairman candidate Agustin Pichot has tweeted a classy response to the re-election of Bill Beaumont to a second term in the role. Pichot was an outside bet for the job but the voting ultimately came right down to the wire for the coveted administration gig.

Beaumont achieved a first-round majority of 28 votes to 23 in the election. Pichot tweeted: “Felicitaciones Bill/Congratulations Bill!!! No se dio. Gracias a todos!!!! De corazon / Not this time, thanks to all fo the support, from the bottom of my heart.”

Felicitaciones Bill/Congratulations Bill!!! No se dio. Gracias a todos!!!! De corazon / Not this time, thanks to all fo the support , from the bottom of my heart. #globalgame — Agustín Pichot (@AP9_) May 2, 2020

Beaumont tweeted following news of his re-election breaking and alluded to Pichot and their friendship: “While we stood against each other in this campaign, we are aligned in many ways and I have the utmost respect for Gus and would like to thank him for his friendship and support over the last four years.”

While we stood against each other in this campaign, we are aligned in many ways and I have the utmost respect for Gus and would like to thank him for his friendship and support over the last four years — Sir Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) May 2, 2020

Beaumont’s second term will be officially confirmed at World Rugby’s annual meeting of Council on 12 May, after which the new leadership’s four-year mandate will begin. Both candidates agreed to an early announcement given the process concluded at first round stage and no further votes were required for the Vice-Chairman and Executive Committee positions.

According to World Rugby: “Beaumont, in partnership with Laporte, will build on strong foundations to deliver a mandate of progressive reform, uniting stakeholders for the betterment of the game for all.

“This will include enhanced governance reform, an aligned and integrated approach to the global intenational calendar, accelerated prioritisation of player welfare, injury-prevention and modified contact variants, accelerated promotion of the women’s game and sustainable investment the sport.”

