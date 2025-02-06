Northern Edition

Six Nations

Scotland have 'consistently grown against' Ireland

By PA
Ireland v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Aviva Stadium

Pieter de Villiers believes Scotland have been steadily building towards a level where they are now ready to banish their Ireland hoodoo.

The Scots have lost each of their last 10 meetings with the Irish since they last defeated them in February 2017, four months before current head coach Gregor Townsend took charge.

De Villiers, who has been Scotland’s scrum coach for the past five years, declared that they are “in a good place” as they bid to end their eight-year wait for a win over Ireland in Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown at Murrayfield.

“The first thing that’s very positive is that we’ve consistently grown against them,” De Villiers said on Tuesday. “When you play one of these top teams and they’re ranked higher than you, it’s always going to take time to go and construct that win.

“You have to grow as a team and that growth sometimes comes over time. Believing in it and making sure for 80 minutes you get everything right in every department, that is what Ireland tend to do as they are very consistent in all different areas of play.

Fixture
Six Nations
Scotland
09:00
9 Feb 25
Ireland
All Stats and Data

“So that firstly is going to be important and then secondly is the belief. Going out there and really believing that we’re going to go and do it. I think the players are all in a good place with regards to that.

“We know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done when you want to go and beat a team that’s up there in the rankings, but we’re excited.

“Then it’s about going out there and performing under pressure, which is something we’ve also been growing. There’s been the odd game here and there where we haven’t so it’s important to go and make that a habit now.”

Ireland are temporarily without their head coach Andy Farrell as he focuses on leading the British and Irish Lions, while forwards Tadhg Furlong and Joe McCarthy are among those unavailable for this weekend’s match in Edinburgh. However, de Villiers played down any notion that the Irish are diminished by the absence of key personnel.

“I think it’s more important to concentrate on what we need to get right,” he said. “Ireland have shown in the past that whatever changes happen to their collective, they tend to have that collective as their strength.

Scotland Ireland
Pieter de Villiers
“Whenever there are a couple of changes happening it doesn’t seem to pull the collective down that much. It’s important for us to be sure that we get everything we want to do right, and consistently right, to be able to go and get that win.”

Scotland added Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner to their squad on Monday and De Villiers reported a clean bill among the rest of the group following Saturday’s 31-19 win at home to Italy.

“It was a physical game, I thought Italy played well and really brought the game to us,” he said. “It wasn’t perfect, far from it. But we started well, which we wanted to do.

“We ended well, which we wanted to do, so we have to fix that middle part. But we came through that without any injuries, which shows resilience as well from a physical perspective, and that’s positive.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 41 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
Search