Penalty shootout Rory Scannell's last act for Munster with exit confirmed

Munster and former Ireland centre Rory Scannell has become the latest club stalwart to announce his exit at the end of the season after 12 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old became only the 16th player to make 200 appearances for the province in the recent United Rugby Championship quarter-final penalty shootout defeat to the Sharks.

Scannell was one of Munster’s three kickers in the shootout, and was cruelly the player that missed his spot kick in what has proven to be his penultimate act in the red jersey (before converting his second kick).

The centre joins fellow Munster greats Peter O’Mahony, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer and Conor Murray in leaving Thomond Park in a summer of immense change.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 1 3 Tries 3 3 Conversions 3 0 Drop Goals 0 162 Carries 90 3 Line Breaks 4 21 Turnovers Lost 14 4 Turnovers Won 4

“It’s a huge honour to have played for my home club 200 times, particularly alongside my brother (Niall Scannell),” the three-cap Ireland international said.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of ups and downs over the last 12 years, but I have made so many great memories that will live with me forever.

“I’ve met some great people here and made friends for life.

“The squad is in a great place and I just want to wish the club very best of luck going forward and I will be supporting them wherever I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of rugby operations and interim head coach Ian Costello said: “Everyone in the province couldn’t speak highly enough of Rory as a player and a person.

“Very few players have contributed as much as he has to Munster Rugby over the past 12 years both on and off the field.

“He is the youngest ever player to reach 100 caps for Munster and was a key member of our leadership group.

“He is the ultimate team player and an excellent team-mate, always putting the club before himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An extremely popular member of the squad, he will be sorely missed and we wish him and his wife Aisling the very best for the future.”