'Only a matter of time before things really take off': Red Bulls retain Test quality

Newcastle Red Bulls centre Sammy Arnold has extended his deal at the club by another season.

The Ireland centre, 29, has spent the past two seasons at Kingston Park, arriving from Brive in 2024.

A knee injury in December 2024 ruled the former Ulster, Munster and Connacht midfielder out for much of his debut season in the north east. But the powerful centre has been ever-present for the club this season.

The Red Bulls have recruited heavily ahead of next season, particularly in the centres, with many internationals arriving at the club.

Arnold has also become the sixth player to sign a new deal at the club, and is the first international.

“I’ve loved my time here so far,” Arnold said.

“Newcastle very quickly felt like home for my family and I, and we’re happily settled here.

“We love the city, the people and the club, and I’m happy to extend at a place with a really exciting future.

“The whole Red Bull project is one of a kind in world rugby right now, so that’s cool to be a part of, and it’s only a matter of time before things really take off here.”

Sporting general manager Neil McIlroy added: “Sammy embodies the physicality and combativeness that will help get us on the front foot as we look to take this club forward.

“He is a top professional who does his talking on the field, and it’s great news that he will be with us for the next stage of our journey.”