One-cap Springbok Rob du Preez signs for Top 14 leaders

Sale Sharks will now double down on attempts to get George Ford to sign a new contract after Bayonne announced that they have signed former Springbok fly-half Rob du Preez from the end of this season.

Du Preez, who won his only cap against Wales in Washington D.C. in 2018, will join the early-season Top 14 pacesetters who have won four of their opening five games when his contract runs out next summer.

He will join his former Sharks team-mate Manu Tuilagi in Bayonne and has been earmarked as a replacement for former Wales international Gareth Anscombe, who is in the final year of his contract.

Du Preez, who also plays at outside centre, will back up Joris Segonds. He says that he remains fully committed to helping ensure that his final season in the North-West will be remembered as a successful one.

“This has been a really difficult decision because of the genuine love I have for the club, the city and my teammates. There will be plenty of time for talking at the end of the season,” said du Preez, who holds the PREM record for most consecutive starts, with 76.

“All my focus and commitment now is on making sure this is a season to remember for everyone associated with Sale Sharks,” he said.

He becomes the second of the three Du Preez brothers to leave the Sharks after younger sibling Jean-Luc made the move to Bordeaux in the summer, and it seems only a matter of time before Dan joins them in France.

The Sharks will be keen for England star Ford, who has been linked with Newcastle Red Bulls and R360, with whom he has had talks, to now sign a deal to keep him at the club until after the 2027 Rugby World Cup.