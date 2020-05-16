The older brother of England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom, is the latest Cornish Pirates squad member to have signed a two-year contract. A product of the Penzance & Newlyn RFC’s youth section, Tom first joined the Cornish Pirates in 2010, where in two seasons he made 21 appearances.

Following that initial spell, the now 28-year-old gained further experience at Redruth and at Plymouth Albion, whilst he also played for England Counties and was proudly a member of Cornwall’s 2016 County Championship winning side.

Cowan-Dickie was attached to Exeter Chiefs along side his younger brother between seasons 2012 and 2014.

The club website state: “Returning to the Cornish Pirates in 2017, despite injury setbacks Tom has impressed as a mobile, powerful, and combative front rower who always gives his all. In the process he has taken his total games tally to 57, which back to full fitness is a figure he will be keen to extend.”

Pleased that Tom has signed a new contract, Cornish Pirates’ joint Head Coach Alan Paver said: “Again, we are excited to re-sign such a talented player as Tom. His fearless and ferocious style of play makes him a popular member of the squad, besides also being popular with our supporters.

Tom has resisted numerous opportunities to leave, therefore we are delighted that he had decided to stay as a gifted local lad who, of course, started his rugby career in the club’s youth section.

