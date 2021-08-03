NZR and Adidas unveil new All Blacks and Black Ferns jerseys

7:42pm, 03 August 2021

New Zealand Rugby and Adidas have unveiled two new jerseys for the All Blacks and the Black Ferns.

The All Blacks will wear their jersey for the first time this weekend when they host the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

The Black Ferns, meanwhile, will wear their jersey for the first time when they take on Australia at Rugby Park in Christchurch on September 26.

For the first time in their 30-year history, the Black Ferns have their own dedicated jersey that is specifically tailored to accomodate the demands of the women’s game.

Over the last two years, Black Ferns players took part in innovative body-mapping sessions, material testing and also gave feedback on what they wanted in a jersey.

The players said presenting themselves as women on the field was equally important as presenting themselves as the fierce, rugby athletes they are.

The result of these insights is a bespoke jersey that supports this desire in the form of a sleek, athletic and feminine silhouette.

Black Ferns senior player Les Elder said the team having its own jersey was significant for the women’s game in New Zealand.

“It’s hard to put into words what this moment means to our team. I’m excited to be part of the journey towards elevating the women’s game and seeing our sport get the recognition it deserves,” she said.

“This jersey is designed to inspire the future of our game and we cannot wait to wear it on the field and motivate the next generation of girls and women in New Zealand to pick up a rugby ball and chase their dreams.”

All Blacks players also gave feedback on their jersey design, and Adidas has equipped them with an innovation-fuelled jersey which provides them with superior strength and fit as they play.

A new collar design sees the return of a primarily black collar with white detailing and the classic Mandarin collar design, while the new modernised cuff construction is designed to improve comfort and shaping around the bicep.

The match jersey is also 35 percent lighter than previous designs, providing an improved fit without compromising on strength, and is designed to react and stretch with the player as they move on the field.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane outlined the importance the All Blacks jersey holds within New Zealand upon the announcement of the new playing jersey.

“What we wear and what that represents is a huge part of our nation’s heritage. There is a responsibility that comes with wearing the All Blacks jersey and we take that responsibility seriously,” he said.

“The jersey is iconic for us, not only in the way it looks, but also in how it supports us when we’re playing on the field. That’s why we’re always keen to be involved in the development of any new jersey.

“We love working with the team at adidas to ensure each new design is refined to reflect the modern needs of the game, so we can make the iconic jersey even more special.”

The new All Blacks jersey, which is available in stores now, will set fans back $200 for the performance jersey and $150 for the replica version.

The new Black Ferns jersey, meanwhile, will go on sale on September 1.

