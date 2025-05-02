Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
35 - 17
FT
40 - 17
FT
24 - 39
FT
34 - 37
FT
29 - 34
FT
29 - 15
FT
35 - 18
FT
HSBS SVNS 2025
Los Angeles
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:35
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
04:35
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:05
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
13:35
Saturday
14:05
Investec Champions Cup

'Not bulletproof': Leinster's potentially fatal Champions Cup flaw exposed

Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber speaks to his players during the Investec Champions Cup final between Leinster and Toulouse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Premier Sports analyst Ross Hamilton believes that favourites Leinster are by no means “bulletproof” heading into their Investec Champions Cup semi-final with Northampton Saints.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a repeat of last season’s semi-final, Saints will be looking to exact revenge on a side that they came within 3 points of upsetting 12 months earlier.

For their part, Leo Cullen’s men are chasing a fifth Champions Cup crown to match Toulouse’s record, but it’s now seven years since they last lifted the trophy.

Their European form this season has admittedly been commanding. They’ve scored 142 unanswered points in their last three matches in the competition, but Phil Dowson’s Northampton arrive with momentum of their own and a young, attacking core led by Fin Smith, Tommy Freeman and Henry Pollock.

“Leinster are not bulletproof. It’s a high-risk, high-reward strategy from Leinster in attack,” said Hamilton ahead of Saturday’s match-up. “If you look at their output; Leinster make the most carries, most metres, second most line-breaks, third most offloads and most passes and have the fastest average ruck speed – which is a huge metric in the game these days. However, this comes at a cost.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
5
Draws
0
Wins
0
Average Points scored
42
17
First try wins
80%
Home team wins
80%

“Leinster actually make a lot of errors and concede a lot of turnovers, they’re in the bottom five out of 24 teams for total turnovers conceded. If we link that to Northampton Saints who like to score from broken play, this could play right into the visitors’ hands.”

Leinster haven’t won the competition since 2018, despite reaching five finals in the last seven seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Saints stats show they also score early in the game – the majority in the first twenty minutes. And as an attack-minded team they score incredibly quickly. They’re doing such a good job at scoring on the very first phase without even a ruck – they have scored 13 in the competition from first phase, second only to Bordeaux.”

Northampton’s backline, including England fly-half Fin Smith and electric wing Tommy Freeman, has been at the heart of their free-flowing attack, while young flanker Henry Pollock leads the competition for turnovers.

“If Northampton get those chinks of light, they are really going to have to take them straight away,” said Hamilton. “They’re good at getting entries into the red zone and try success is high – 4th best in the competition and better than Leinster.

“However, they are arguably up against the very best defence in the competition.”

“Leinster are still the most controlled outfit in the competition with only 7 tries conceded this season in the Champions Cup. And the middle 40 minutes is where they turn the screw – with most tries scored and just two conceded in that stretch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What stands out is Leinster’s defensive red zone success – with only 15 per cent of entries into their 22 resulting in a try. That’s exceptional. Leinster also limit entries into their 22 very well – just 7.7 per game.

“If teams are looking to score on 40/50/60 per cent of their entries, and Leinster are limiting all their opposition to just 15 per cent – that is frighteningly good. That suggests Northampton are not going to have many opportunities to score – and if they do they’re going to have to take them.”

“These two teams are very different in terms of their styles and where they score their tries from. Leinster score the most tries from set-piece with very structured play, they want to control the narrative. They’re happy to soak up pressure and then strike from set piece, especially off lineout where they lead the competition in tries scored.

“Northampton are the very opposite; they are playing heads-up, broken-field rugby and it’s working in the Champions Cup. They’ve scored 18 tries from broken play ie turnovers, kick receipts and those quick tap penalties. They will want to attack Leinster in a broken field and that’s something to look out for.”

“Jordie Barrett has made the most carries (93) in the competition for the 5th most metres (410) so look out for him getting Leinster over the gainline.

“Tommy Freeman has made the 2nd most line breaks (15) of any player, he’s going to be Saints’ key danger man.

“Henry Pollock has made the most turnovers in the tournament (15) with Caelen Doris making the 2nd most (12) so expect a huge battle at the breakdown particularly from those two.”

Ross Hamilton is part of the Premier Sports team bringing live action and analysis from the Investec Champions Cup semi-final between Leinster and Northampton Saints this Saturday. With a full-hour of build-up from the Aviva Stadium, join the Premier Sports team of Martin Bayfield, Pat Lam, Lawrence Dallaglio, John Barclay, Andy Goode, Miles Harrison, Ryan Wilson and analyst Ross Hamilton for this must-watch international club rugby showdown. All the action starts at 4.30pm on Premier Sports 1. To watch visit www.premiersports.com.

Watch USA Eagles Women v Canada Women live and for FREE on the RugbyPass app. Friday 2 May. Kick-off 20:30 EST/17:30 PST/ 01:30am BST

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Players will be told straight: Exeter boss Rob Baxter

2

Gareth Anscombe turns down interest from Prem rivals for Top 14 switch

3

Edinburgh raid English clubs for Scottish-qualified wings in bumper day of business

4

Sale Sharks' Springbok contingent set to shrink next season

5

Sam Prendergast's time will come - but not this year: Andy Goode

6

Alex Sanderson discloses the 4 Sale players he expects to become Lions

7

'Devastating': Stephen Donald weighs in on the next All Black 10

8

Bok Ben-Jason Dixon is having a weird stand-off with the Stormers

Comments

5 Comments
R
RedWarriors 5 days ago

High Reward / High risk?


Last two results were 62-0 and 52-0 against other attack/broken play minded teams in Quins and Glasgow.

A match strategy that limits quality opposition to 0 two weeks in a row looks like very High Reward / Low risk to me.


I’ve never seen Leinster as good. They are turned on to 100% on every facet. This talk of revenge is just utter BS.


There is a misconception that Leinster are there to throw the kitchen sink at. Quins and Glasgow will attest that they were not even allowed grab hold of a kitchen sink or any other weapon for the entire 80mins.


England’s best team Bath had a dream 14-0 start in the group stages. Thye lost the rest of the match 49-7. Leinster are playing far better than that now.


The time for the BS will end tomorrow.

t
tf 5 days ago

Look give the author a break, they have to sell some interest. A walk over isn’t very exciting for the neutral.


There is always a lot of talk, but up front Leinster and especially the bench would appear to have advantage. I’d say Saints will do better than the last two. I’d also say if they can stay within 10 till 60 to 70 mins before they run out of steam they’d have done well.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'Love him or hate him, Henry Pollock has got the rugby world talking.'

The Northampton and England backrow's confidence, verve and raw ability have raised eyebrows around the globe

LONG READ

‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

The form of Hurricanes 'facilitator' Billy Proctor could see Scott Robertson break up his established centre pairing.

LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'Leinster have the best-resourced squad in these islands but can’t make it pay.'

Leadership and clarity escaped Leinster at a crucial time as their dream of a fifth Champions Cup star went up in smoke, again

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MA 3 minutes ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

To me, his comment seemed to be more about O'Connor.


It just so happens he is playing with the Crusaders who are table toppers at present..

Mthinks you may have jumped the gun on this occasion mate.

Go well, MM 🙏

43 Go to comments
d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

My marriage of 19 years is about to be broken after remotely reading my wife WhatsApp messages with her Boyfriend, that was when I knew I married a smart cheat because she has been seeing this guy 4 years now!!! And I didn’t suspect anything not until I hired ( Zattechhacker AT gmail com ) who gave me 100% access into my wife phone, and all of this was done remotely. Thank you once again ( Zattechhacker AT g mail com )

43 Go to comments
d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5)

Highly recommend!

If you're suspicious your partner is cheating and you feel stuck, I totally get it been there. What really helped me was reaching out to a mobile phone monitoring expert who knew exactly what to do. I contacted (Zattechhacker @ gmail com ), and honestly, they were a lifesaver. They remotely accessed my partner’s phone (discreetly and securely) and gave me a private link to track his live location and phone activity. That’s how I found out he was hooking up with someone at his office. I confronted him with all the evidence and he had nothing to say. The proof was undeniable. If you're in a tough spot and need real answers, don’t wait. Reach out to (Zattechhacker @ gmail com @ gmail com) or message them on Gmail (Zattechhacker @ gmail com ). They really know their stuff when it comes to tracking and monitoring phones.

43 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

9 Go to comments
J
JoanneHolbrook 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

LEE ULTIMATE HACKER is a team that specializes in recovering digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, stablecoins, and NFTs. They focus on helping clients who have been victims of crypto fraud. The team collaborates with industry experts, legal professionals, and crypto custodians to provide tailored, end-to-end recovery solutions, even for complex cases. Their ability to recover assets that are hidden or deliberately concealed is un beaten and has been a resounding success through years of experience .

I thought all hope was lost when i lost my crypto wallet ,my life changed in a spilt second as i witnessed all my investment vanish in thin air , I was devastated and confused, I really didn’t know which step to take after the horrifying incident happened , I quickly ran to my friends place who was also a crypto investor , I explained what had happened to him he was similarly shocked as well but he encouraged me to look for help and seek it from the experts , that’s when he introduced me to LEE ULTIMATE HACKER a company recovery experts that mainly deals with recovery problems , I quickly consulted them and they asked me some questions, after consultation they assured me they will be able to help me recovery my lost funds ,with such professionalism they handled my case using advanced blockchain tracking and forensic tools to trace my stolen assets , after only 72 hours I had gotten feedback from LEE ULTIMATE HACKER customer service that they had recovered my wallet .On top of it they helped me improve my security alerts, encrypted backups and anti - theft that was new to me, i learnt more about digital security for any recovery problem contact LEE ULTIMATE HACKER via:LEEULTIMATEHACKER @ AOL . COM

telegram: LEEULTIMATE

wh@tsapp +1 (715) 314 - 9248 for all your stolen or lost funds.

0 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

6 Go to comments
P
Patience Anthony 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

I remember the moment clearly staring at my empty wallet, heart sinking, hands clammy. My Bitcoin was gone. It had vanished into the digital void after I mistakenly clicked on a convincing phishing link. Weeks of saving, investing, and watching the market  gone in seconds. I tried everything contacted my wallet provider, scoured forums, filed reports. Nothing worked. Everyone told me the same thing: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”  I was on the verge of giving up when I came across a thread mentioning NanoAethosCoinRecovery. It sounded too good to be true like every other so called “recovery service”, but something about the way people described their professionalism gave me a sliver of hope. I reached out, expecting radio silence or empty promises. Instead, I got a prompt reply. They were direct, transparent, and cautious not promising miracles, but laying out a clear process. They asked for all relevant details, conducted a blockchain forensic analysis, and traced the stolen coins through layers of obfuscation and mixing. NanoAethosCoinRecovery didn’t just recover my Bitcoin they restored my faith in justice in the crypto world. I learned a hard lesson, but thanks to them, it didn’t end in defeat. Now, I triple-check every link I click, but I also know who to turn to if things go south again.

contact:

Whatsapp: +1 (570) 229-9724 Telegram:https://t.me/NanoAethos Email:  (NanoAethosCoinRecovery@engineer.com)

0 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Why ‘the curse of the Bambino’ is still stronger than ever at Leinster

Five meters from the goal line. One minute to go. Leinster has 15 players, Saints only 13. They get that penalty.

They tried the trick play after using it twice successfully.


Why not a BLOODY scrum? 15 to13, FFS! Five meters to go, two extra backs!?


🤦‍♂️


The horror of not using your brain and not THINKING!

163 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Not really .Chiefs didn’t win either and look where the Blues are this year. Past history goes back over several seasons and Crusaders are usually at the forefront. Can be forgiven for an occasional aberration.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

Excellent player and hope she gets back for the WC, but it sounds as if she will be seriously undercooked in terms of playing time. It’s taken quite a while for some other world class players to get properly up to speed recently after serious injuries.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

Canes gotta make finals Proctor plays well in the big games he might get the nod but he has old story big match cut down errors make tackles

6 Go to comments
L
LW 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

What reiko wants is less important than what the coaches want from him

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

There is no dilemma. The awful indulgence of Ioane is over.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

It’s time for a change. Rieko has gotta go.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Shame about last year then aye

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Fitter, stronger Wallaroos confident maiden Black Ferns scalp is on horizon

Oh Bless them..love their enthusiasm. Irrepressible optimism of Australian rugby.

3 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Brendan Fanning: 'Leinster have the best-resourced squad in these islands but can’t make it pay.' Brendan Fanning: 'Leinster have the best-resourced squad in these islands but can’t make it pay.'
Search