12:05pm, 03 January 2021

Northampton Saints have been awarded four league points by Premiership Rugby, following the cancellation of the club’s Gallagher Premiership match against London Irish.

The Round Five clash was cancelled after the Exiles returned a number of positive tests in this week’s round of PCR testing, with further players identified as close contacts and therefore placed into isolation.

Following consultation with Public Health England, London Irish were advised to keep their training facility closed and not to play against the men in Black, Green and Gold, as there could not be any certainty that the outbreak was under control.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “Following London Irish’s inability to fulfil their Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixture against Northampton Saints as a result of Covid-19, Saints have been awarded the win and four league points.

“London Irish shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0-0.

“The health and safety of players, staff, management, officials and supporters is our only priority, so the correct decision was taken to call the game off.”

The decision was made by a Premiership Rugby panel comprising Chairman Andy Higginson, Chief Executive Darren Childs, and Rugby Director Phil Winstanley.

