12:03pm, 25 August 2020

Northampton Saints have confirmed that attack coach Sam Vesty, forwards coach Phil Dowson and assistant coach Matt Ferguson have all signed extensions to their contracts. The trio have been a key part of director of rugby Chris Boyd’s coaching team since the New Zealander took the helm at Franklin’s Gardens in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I see it, signing the coaching group onto new contracts is just as important as re-signing your most senior players,” said Boyd. “Since recently appointing Ian Vass to lead our defence, we have agreed on contract extensions with our three other coaches and that is excellent news for the future of the club.”

Dowson, 38, enjoyed a long and successful playing career with Saints, playing 186 times, scoring 28 tries and lifting three major trophies before joining the first-team coaching set-up at the beginning of the 2017/18 season.

Northampton assistant coach Sam Vesty guests on The Lockdown, the RugbyPass pandemic interview series

Ferguson arrived at Franklin’s Gardens at the same time as Boyd in 2018 as an assistant coach with a focus on Saints’ scrum. The 41-year-old helped to sculpt a dominant set-piece and driving maul for England Women prior to his appointment.

Meanwhile, highly-rated attack coach Vesty, 38, also joined Saints’ coaching set-up in the summer of 2018, switching from Worcester. A utility back, he showed his adaptability and skill in a long playing career with both Leicester and Bath before hanging up his boots to focus on coaching.

Dowson ?

Ferguson ?

Vesty ? We’re delighted to today confirm new deals for a trio of our senior coaches. — Northampton Saints ? (@SaintsRugby) August 25, 2020

He first joined Warriors at Sixways before a stint as England’s skills coach for the 2017 tour of Argentina and he then linked up with Saints a year later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saints boss Boyd added: “Sam, Phil and Matt have all added an awful lot to our group already in their individual areas of expertise… they are very talented guys and we’re thrilled to keep them with us for the long term.”

Courtney Lawes speaks openly about England rugby, Eddie Jones, BLM and much more – @Courtney_Lawes Brilliant interview with one of England's leading stars – Full video can be found on our YT now ? pic.twitter.com/4tgzw2WIk4 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 23, 2020