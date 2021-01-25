10:39am, 25 January 2021

The Pro14 have confirmed that there will be no play-off games required for European qualification after releasing the fixture list for the conclusion of the season. A total of 29 games will be played between February 19 and March 22, with the winners of Conferences A and B qualifying directly for the Pro14 final.

As usual, fixtures will occur during the Guinness Six Nations with league organisers making more extensive use of Friday nights and a limited number of Sunday fixtures.

The Pro14 also state that in order to help increase club access to international players, “it was not possible to implement a weekly run of Monday night fixtures.” However Round 16 will include two games on Monday, March 22, as Scarlets host Connacht and Cardiff entertain Edinburgh.

As expected, there will be no play-off games to determine European qualification.

A Pro14 statement read: “PRO14 Rugby can confirm that no play-off games will be required for European qualification and that rankings after Round 16 will be used to determine which teams will participate in next season’s Heineken Champions Cup once EPCR have confirmed the format.”

The full Pro14 fixture list can be found here.