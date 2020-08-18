Players based in Auckland might not be able to take part in the North vs South clash after the Health Minister confirmed he hasn’t given any exemptions for them to link up with their teammates in Wellington.
The inter-island match is scheduled to take place next Saturday at Eden Park, but the feasibility of the match being hosted in Auckland has been shrouded in uncertainty as the city will remain in level three lockdown until three days before the fixture.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has subsequently been preparing for a contingency plan, outlining earlier this week that they were hopeful the match could still be played in Auckland but were preparing for it to be played in Wellington on the same day.
The squads, which were announced on Tuesday, are scheduled to assemble in the capital on Monday.
Health Minister Chris Hipkins said he hasn’t received any requests for the 13 Auckland-based players to be given special clearance to leave the region.
He added that no exemptions have been given for those players to assemble in Wellington with the North and South squads, casting doubt over whether those players will be available to take part in the match.
Recommended
- Why the North is tipped by fans to win the all-New Zealand bragging rights
- The missing stars: The players who won't line up for North-South match
- Mix of international experience and uncapped talent included as North vs South squads named
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now