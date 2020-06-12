Nizaam Carr is back in Super Rugby after the back row decided to take up the challenge of becoming part of the Jake White revolution at the Bulls. The 29-year-old has spent the last three seasons playing for Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership.
However, having made his initial splash in the game playing for the Stormers and Western Province, he has now opted to return to South Africa to put to use what he has learned in Coventry in the hope of potentially resurrecting a five-cap Springboks career where he was last capped in November 2016.
“Nizaam needs little introduction and I’m happy that he has decided to continue his career with the Bulls,” said White on the same day another Springbok, winger Cornal Hendricks, agreed on a contract extension.
“His ability to perform under pressure will only benefit the franchise while his experience will be used to mentor the younger loose forwards in the squad as well. He has done well in England and it is great to have his talent back on South African soil again,” said White.
In their statement announcing the signing of Carr, the Bulls described him as “an uncompromising and hard as nails No8 who can pack down on either side of the scrum with his versatility, coupled with his insatiable ability on the field, making the Springbok an asset in any squad.
“Carr has certainly been rewarded in silverware for his deeds on the field as he helped Western Province to two Currie Cup titles in 2014 and 2017 after winning the Varsity Cup title with the University of Cape Town in 2011.
“He then joined the Wasps in the English Premiership where he quickly became a fan favourite and flourished on the heavier fields while adding different elements to his overall skillset. He returns to South Africa having unfinished business with the Springboks as he would ultimately want to add to his five appearances.”
Welcome to the #BullsFamily and the WhatsApp group @NizaamCarr8
Read more: https://t.co/gJi7hgyII5 pic.twitter.com/Lco4aZG6yr
— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 12, 2020
