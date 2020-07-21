9:19am, 21 July 2020

Scarlets chairman Nigel Short is stepping down after nine years at the helm in the rejuvenated Welsh region, but he will continue to remain a board member at the Guinness PRO14 club which lifted the title in 2017 and reached the Champions Cup semi-finals the following year.

Short, who replaced Huw Evans as chairman in 2011, will be succeeded by Simon Muderack. Explaining his reasons for the change, Short said: “The staggering and tragic impact of the pandemic continues to be a massive challenge for everyone involved in the club and there is no doubt the next 18 months will be critical for the business.

“But it remains our belief that the next five years will bring a great deal of positive change and significant opportunity to the game we love. As the structures of the sport evolve rapidly, every role in the business, especially that of chairman, requires ever more time and energy to manage increasing complexity and ensure we take every opportunity the growing reach of the game presents.

“As with our playing squad, the board continually evaluates how we can improve our own performance and utilise our strengths effectively, making sure we have robust governance and succession planning across the business.

“Our review at the end of last year concluded we should now take the significant step of appointing a professional chairman with the skillset and experience to build on the stable platform we now have and can dedicate the time to lead the club through its next stage of growth.

“The tremendous level of interest in the role over the last six months has been both heartening and humbling, a real illustration of the affection and respect for the club within the UK and the wider world of rugby.

“Throughout a rigorous recruitment process, Simon has been the stand-out candidate, offering the combination of an outstanding track record of success in a highly competitive, fast-moving, global business and a deep sense of belonging as a lifelong Scarlet.

“The entire board are delighted Simon has joined us and confident that we have an intensely committed and safe pair of hands to take us forward.”

Muderack founded and built Tribold before integrating with Sigma Systems. That was then sold to Hansen Technologies where he took on the CEO role for the global Hansen Communications division.

