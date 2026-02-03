Newcastle close in on full squad of new recruits with latest addition

Saracens’ Brandon Jackson will be a Newcastle Red Bulls player next season, with the 24-year-old heading north on a two-year deal.

The 6’3 flyer can play wing or centre and has scored 13 tries in his 29 appearances for Sarries, including one in this season’s Gallagher PREM victory at Kingston Park.

A former England U20s and 18s international, Jackson has also touched down 26 tries in 35 games for Championship side Ampthill and spoke of his delight at securing his place in the Red Bulls revolution.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join Newcastle Red Bulls,” said Jackson, who started for Sarries in Friday’s PREM Rugby Cup victory at Kingston Park.

“The club is really building something special. I’m excited for the challenge ahead and can’t wait to get stuck in and get to work with the group.”

Sporting general manager Neil McIlroy said: “Brandon is a talented English player who will add to our group, and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He scores tries on a regular basis, he’s a big physical presence and it’s great that aspiring players like him see Newcastle Red Bulls as a club where they can fulfil their ambitions.”

Jackson

Newcastle’s new recruits – in the order they signed:

Hoskins Sotutu (Blues)

Josh Hodge (Exeter)

Franco Molina (Western Force)

Rusi Tuima (Exeter Chiefs)

Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton)

Sam Graham (Northampton)

Bryn Gordon (Blues)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Fehi Fineanganofo (Hurricanes)

Cam Jordan (Gloucester)

Pouri Rakete-Stones (Hurricanes)

Joji Nasova (Fijian Drua)

Will Rigg (Exeter)

Max Hicks (Perpignan)

Zack Henry (Stade Français)

George Turner (Harlequins)

Brandon Jackson (Saracens)