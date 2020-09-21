10:39pm, 21 September 2020

New Zealand Rugby has plans in place should the second Bledisloe Cup test set for Eden Park be implicated by national alert level settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks first two matches of 2020 will come next month on home soil, with tests against the Wallabies on October 11 at Sky Stadium in Wellington and October 18 in Auckland.

New Zealand’s drop to alert level 1 outside of the Super City at midnight tonight allows for the opening test in the capital to go ahead without restrictions on social gatherings.

The Aussie Rugby Show | Episode 18

However, Auckland will move to alert level 2 at midnight Wednesday, which caps gatherings at 100 people. The settings to be reviewed by Cabinet on Monday October 5.

Should they remain in place through to second test, NZR General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said in a statement, they have a backup plan.

“Our preference and intention is to play the match at Eden Park, but if we can’t have crowds due to Alert Levels we will look to move the match to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin,” he said.

“We are making responsible contingency plans as we have all the way through Covid-19.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for the Auckland test will be available the week of October 5 when the next alert level announcement is expected, while those for the Wellington test will be available next Tuesday.

Mr Lendrum adds they are confident the match will go ahead as currently planned.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of our fans and we will be guided by the advice of Government and health authorities when Auckland’s Alert Levels are reviewed on Monday, 5 October.”

Yesterday the All Blacks set up camp in Whakatane, coming together for the first time this year. It gives Ian Foster a look at his first squad as coach after naming it earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second camp will be established next week in Hamilton ahead of the opening clash with Australia.