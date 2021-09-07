New 12s tournament aims to generate £250million in next five years

6:08am, 07 September 2021

World 12s Limited have launched a twelve-a-side tournament that will aim to see the world’s best male and female players compete annually around the world. Kicking off in August 2022 in England, World 12s aspires to bring £250million of new financial stimulus into the global game over the next five years, while attracting a new global fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT

World 12s has assembled a board and executive team consisting of former RFU CEO Ian Ritchie (chairman), former NZRU CEO Steve Tew (non-executive director), and former chairman of the WRU Gareth Davies (non-executive director). Backed by a UK-based financial consortium, the competition will complement the existing global calendar.

The inaugural World 12s tournament will see 192 of the world’s best male players from tier one and tier two nations selected via auction to represent eight franchised teams. Hosted initially in England across three concurrent weekends provisionally set for August/September 2022, each franchise of 24 players, coached by some of the world’s leading coaches, will play in a round-robin format before the knockout stages crown the champions.

Inside Australia’s toughest club rugby competition – Episode 5

With Rugby World Cup 2021 now taking place in New Zealand in 2022, the women’s format of World 12s will launch from 2023 and will be played in tandem with the men’s tournament. The vision is for the World 12s to move to different global destinations each year and offer equal winning prize money for the men and women’s competitions.

To help boost the development of the global game, each franchise will be required to select at least two players from tier two nations as well as one international U20s player. Speaking at the launch, chairman Ritchie said: “World 12s is a natural evolution for rugby union. We feel that this is a game for our changing, fast-paced world that can excite a global fan base in the way that we have seen with the IPL or most recently The Hundred in cricket.

“In bringing together the most exciting players under the stewardship of some of the brightest rugby minds with commercial backing, we are looking to propel rugby forward and lay a positive roadmap for how the game is perceived for future generations. Early and informal discussions with World Rugby, unions, clubs and player associations have been constructive, and in announcing today we can continue our consultative conversations and collaborations with the relevant stakeholders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

World 12s non-executive director Tew added: “This is a truly exciting venture in the development of our global game. We believe rugby needs a new, innovative, fast-flowing, and exciting concept, but one that remains authentic to rugby’s roots. We have assembled a strong team of rugby leaders with a wealth of rugby and commercial experience, and we look forward to the continued discussions with global stakeholders.”

World Cup-winning All Black coach Steve Hansen, an ambassador for World 12s, said” “The idea of an international 12s tournament involving the world’s best players alongside some of the most exciting developing talent in a short form, fast-paced version of the sport is extremely exciting for coaches, players and fans. I believe 12s will complement the existing calendar, attracting a new breed of fans from around the world.”

'Someone offered me to come and have a look at buying Gloucester Rugby Club, I had a little look a few years back. But the business model just doesn’t work'@Bournemouth7s founder @DodgeWoodall talks to @heagneyl ??? abt why rugby struggles to turn profit https://t.co/1Gn2lyMq4G — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 29, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT